Not only Macron: New York police stopped Erdogan because of Trump's motorcade

New York police stopped Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. He was forced to wait for US President Donald Trump's motorcade to pass, UNN reports, citing the Turkish service of Deutsche Welle.

The Turkish leader, who arrived in New York for a visit to the UN General Assembly, was stopped at the moment when he wanted to cross the street surrounded by security.

At that moment, a small skirmish occurred between the police and Erdoğan's guards - the latter wanted to remove the protective barriers. In the end, the Turkish leader had to wait until Trump's motorcade passed.

This incident was captured on video.

This is not the first such incident: recently, French President Emmanuel Macron was blocked by American police after a speech at the UN due to Donald Trump's motorcade passing by.

The French leader called his American counterpart to resolve the situation, and then continued the conversation with him in the middle of the street.