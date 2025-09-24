$41.380.00
Not only Macron: New York police stopped Erdogan because of Trump's motorcade

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was stopped in New York to let Donald Trump's motorcade pass. A scuffle broke out between the police and Erdogan's guards when they tried to remove the barriers.

Not only Macron: New York police stopped Erdogan because of Trump's motorcade

New York police stopped Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. He was forced to wait for US President Donald Trump's motorcade to pass, UNN reports, citing the Turkish service of Deutsche Welle.

Details

The Turkish leader, who arrived in New York for a visit to the UN General Assembly, was stopped at the moment when he wanted to cross the street surrounded by security.

At that moment, a small skirmish occurred between the police and Erdoğan's guards - the latter wanted to remove the protective barriers. In the end, the Turkish leader had to wait until Trump's motorcade passed.

This incident was captured on video.

Recall

This is not the first such incident: recently, French President Emmanuel Macron was blocked by American police after a speech at the UN due to Donald Trump's motorcade passing by.

The French leader called his American counterpart to resolve the situation, and then continued the conversation with him in the middle of the street.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations General Assembly
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
New York City
France
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Turkey
United States