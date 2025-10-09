Not only light: in winter, gas can be cut off in entire microdistricts, believes the mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk

The mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk, Ruslan Martsinkiv, stated on the air of Radio "Western Pole" that his department is ready for power outages, but he also noted that gas outages would be the worst test, UNN reports.

Details

Ruslan Martsinkiv noted that the upcoming winter will be really difficult, and pointed out the danger of disruptions in gas and energy supply.

We are ready for power outages, but probably no one is ready for gas outages - Martsinkiv believes.

The mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk warned in advance about the danger: there is a possibility that gas will be cut off in entire microdistricts.

The situation is difficult. However, we have a certain scenario - Martsinkiv summarized.

Recall

In July 2025, Ivano-Frankivsk suffered a combined attack with missiles and "shaheds."

