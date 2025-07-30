Not only Kamchatka: a 6-magnitude earthquake hit Guatemala

An earthquake of magnitude 6 hit Guatemala on Tuesday, July 29. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km. At the same time, as reported by the Main Centre for Special Control of Ukraine, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 14 km, with a magnitude of 5.7 on the Richter scale.

Currently, there are no reports of casualties or damage.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that an earthquake of magnitude 8.8 occurred on the Russian peninsula of Kamchatka, causing a tsunami threat. The natural disaster was felt not only by Russians, but also by residents of the American states of Alaska, Hawaii, on the coast of Canada and South American countries.

Prior to that, UNN reported that the magnitude of the earthquake in Kamchatka was 7.5.

UNN also reported that a barely perceptible earthquake of magnitude 2.3 occurred in the Chernivtsi region of Ukraine.