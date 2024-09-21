Not only fortifications: how security and defense are ensured in Kyiv region

Security and defense are not only fortifications, but also assistance to the military, protection of energy facilities, and construction of shelters. Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, said this in an interview with OBOZ.UA, UNN reports.

Security and defense is not just a matter of fortifications. This includes ongoing assistance to the military, increasing the number of mobile fire teams in the Kyiv region, protecting energy facilities, and building shelters. Over the past year, more than UAH 600 million has been allocated from the regional budget alone to help the military. The districts and communities of Kyiv region are actively involved in helping. We provide drones, cars, fuel, and tactical supplies. First of all, we are talking about our sponsored brigades - the 72nd Black Cossacks Brigade and the 114th Tank Brigade. We also help the Air Defense Brigade, which protects the sky not only in Kyiv region but also in Kyiv; the National Guard, the Special Operations Forces, the intelligence - Ruslan Kravchenko said.

The head of the KRMA said that 72 pickup trucks were handed over to the mobile fire brigades of Kyiv region together with the districts and responsible businesses, the regional budget fully equipped them with the necessary means, and the districts and businesses purchased 5 minibuses for them. And the work to increase the number of vehicles continues.

"Strengthening air defense systems is one of the main issues I raise during all meetings with our international partners and foreign ambassadors. When we prepare the issues for discussion, my team already jokes that the first thing we ask for is "cheetahs" (German anti-aircraft self-propelled artillery system "Cheetah" - ed.) If there are more of them, our defenders of the sky will be able to shoot down everything that flies," Kravchenko said.

An important security aspect is the construction of shelters.

"We are building shelters. There are more than 2,000 of them in the region, the vast majority - almost 1.3 - in educational institutions. Life cannot be put on hold, nor can education. Therefore, safety comes first. By the way, I can say for sure that Kyiv region has the best equipped shelters in schools and kindergartens. Most of them are dual-purpose," said the head of the CRMA.

As for the fortifications, Kravchenko emphasized that this issue is under the constant control of the President of Ukraine.

"The construction of military engineering fortifications and lines of non-explosive barriers is carried out exclusively in accordance with the task set by the military and under their strict supervision. We are talking about the entire complex - platoon strongholds, anti-tank ditches, low-visibility obstacles, and protective structures," Kravchenko listed the fortification activities underway in Kyiv region.

He emphasized that Kyiv region is the only region that immediately introduced multi-level anti-corruption control over the construction of defense facilities.

"Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise examine the estimated part of construction projects, check financial statements and supervise all construction works. At the same time, the construction and technical expertise of the work performed is carried out by specialists from Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise and the Bokarius Institute of Forensic Expertise.

We finally pay all contractors only after receiving expert opinions," Kravchenko explained.

The head of the CRMA added that, of course, there are no problems with contractors.

"Of course, there are shortcomings. But when I remind them that they will have to answer for everything before the law, they immediately find every opportunity to correct it. Quality and meeting deadlines are my constant requirements. I come with inspections without warning. Sometimes I have to "push" them," Ruslan Kravchenko added.