Not only fortifications: how security and defense are ensured in Kyiv region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 108956 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 112986 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 183158 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 145902 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148054 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140850 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 190249 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112233 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 179935 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104878 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 50776 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 39348 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 68043 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 40206 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 35971 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 183178 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 190258 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 179945 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 207122 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 195748 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146148 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145704 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150105 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141243 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157870 views
Actual
Not only fortifications: how security and defense are ensured in Kyiv region

Not only fortifications: how security and defense are ensured in Kyiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14816 views

The head of the KRMA spoke about security and defense measures in the region.

Security and defense are not only fortifications, but also assistance to the military, protection of energy facilities, and construction of shelters. Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, said this in an interview with OBOZ.UA, UNN reports.

Security and defense is not just a matter of fortifications. This includes ongoing assistance to the military, increasing the number of mobile fire teams in the Kyiv region, protecting energy facilities, and building shelters. Over the past year, more than UAH 600 million has been allocated from the regional budget alone to help the military. The districts and communities of Kyiv region are actively involved in helping. We provide drones, cars, fuel, and tactical supplies. First of all, we are talking about our sponsored brigades - the 72nd Black Cossacks Brigade and the 114th Tank Brigade. We also help the Air Defense Brigade, which protects the sky not only in Kyiv region but also in Kyiv; the National Guard, the Special Operations Forces, the intelligence

- Ruslan Kravchenko said.

Kyiv region delivers 2 MAN trucks to the 72nd Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians09.09.24, 16:27 • 18795 views

The head of the KRMA said that 72 pickup trucks were handed over to the mobile fire brigades of Kyiv region together with the districts and responsible businesses, the regional budget fully equipped them with the necessary means, and the districts and businesses purchased 5 minibuses for them. And the work to increase the number of vehicles continues.

"Strengthening air defense systems is one of the main issues I raise during all meetings with our international partners and foreign ambassadors. When we prepare the issues for discussion, my team already jokes that the first thing we ask for is "cheetahs" (German anti-aircraft self-propelled artillery system "Cheetah" - ed.) If there are more of them, our defenders of the sky will be able to shoot down everything that flies," Kravchenko said.

An important security aspect is the construction of shelters.

"We are building shelters. There are more than 2,000 of them in the region, the vast majority - almost 1.3 - in educational institutions. Life cannot be put on hold, nor can education. Therefore, safety comes first. By the way, I can say for sure that Kyiv region has the best equipped shelters in schools and kindergartens. Most of them are dual-purpose," said the head of the CRMA.

As for the fortifications, Kravchenko emphasized that this issue is under the constant control of the President of Ukraine.

Fortifications, the situation in the energy sector and the arrangement of shelters: Kravchenko about the meeting of RMA leaders with the President15.07.24, 16:02 • 12763 views

"The construction of military engineering fortifications and lines of non-explosive barriers is carried out exclusively in accordance with the task set by the military and under their strict supervision. We are talking about the entire complex - platoon strongholds, anti-tank ditches, low-visibility obstacles, and protective structures," Kravchenko listed the fortification activities underway in Kyiv region.

More than UAH 30 billion: Shmyhal names this year's amount of money allocated for fortifications and defense lines04.03.24, 13:19 • 24667 views

He emphasized that Kyiv region is the only region that immediately introduced multi-level anti-corruption control over the construction of defense facilities.

"Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise examine the estimated part of construction projects, check financial statements and supervise all construction works. At the same time, the construction and technical expertise of the work performed is carried out by specialists from Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise and the Bokarius Institute of Forensic Expertise.

We finally pay all contractors only after receiving expert opinions," Kravchenko explained.

Qualification of Ukrainian experts recognized by international partners - Alexander Ruvin25.06.24, 16:56 • 103165 views

The head of the CRMA added that, of course, there are no problems with contractors.

"Of course, there are shortcomings. But when I remind them that they will have to answer for everything before the law, they immediately find every opportunity to correct it. Quality and meeting deadlines are my constant requirements. I come with inspections without warning. Sometimes I have to "push" them," Ruslan Kravchenko added.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarKyiv region

Contact us about advertising