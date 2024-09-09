Kyiv region delivers 2 MAN trucks to the 72nd Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians

Kyiv region handed over 2 MAN trucks to the 72nd separate brigade named after the Black Cossacks. This was written on Facebook by Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, UNN reports .

Recently, we delivered two more trucks to our defenders. Together with the communities of the region, we continue to look for opportunities to provide ongoing support to those who make it possible for us to live in an independent Ukraine - Kravchenko wrote.

Chief Kova said that the soldiers of the 72nd Brigade are performing tasks in the hot zone of the front and constantly need to replenish vehicles and equipment.

Recently, together with the communities of Vyshneve and Brovary, RMA delivered 13 mini-excavatorsto our defenders . "This is something that is essential to equip the defense lines. Before that, 6 MAN trucks were donated by the community of Bila Tserkva," added Kravchenko

The head of the CRMA thanked the military for their reliable protection and steadfastness.