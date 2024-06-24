"Not only do we need the EU, the EU also needs Ukraine as a market" - Kuleba

The EU also needs Ukraine as a market that offers new opportunities for investment, production, and trade. Not only Ukraine needs the EU. This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the air of the telethon "United News", UNN reports.

Details

The positive thing is that both Ukraine and the EU are motivated to move forward. We are not the only ones who need the European Union. The EU also needs Ukraine. After all, it is a market, a new opportunity for investment, for the development of production and trade. Therefore, both sides will be highly motivated. But there will also be problems, and we will solve them Dmytro Kuleba said.

The Minister noted that the negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU are a complicated story, as each chapter of the negotiations needs to be closed by a consensus decision of all member states.

You need to take it as responsibly as possible Kuleba said

