Ukraine's membership in the EU will strengthen the security of the European Union - Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the EU to continue sanctions pressure on Russia and strengthen military support for Ukraine. This was stated by the official at a meeting of the Council of foreign ministers of the European Union, reports the Ministry of foreign affairs of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

During the meeting, Kuleba stressed that Ukraine's membership will strengthen the EU and guarantee security and prosperity for all Europeans.

Ukraine is already part of the European family. Our state is an opportunity and added value for the EU. As an EU member, Ukraine will make a significant contribution to joint defense, foreign policy, green transition, digitalization, economic development and other areas - says the head of the Ministry of foreign affairs of Ukraine.

According to him, to protect the European continent, Ukraine needs more systems and a constant supply of air defense missiles, artillery systems and shells, and long-range missiles.

The minister stressed that it was the provision of additional weapons and support for Ukraine's use of Western weapons on Russian territory that were essential for stabilizing the situation in Kharkiv region.

Recent events in the Kharkiv region once again demonstrate that Ukrainians are able to win if they have the necessary funds. Ukraine still needs more air defense systems, in particular Patriot. We must ensure that Russian aircraft cannot fly up to the distance necessary for the use of guided aerial bombs - the Foreign Minister emphasized.

Separately, Dmitry Kuleba also stressed the importance of increasing sanctions pressure on Russia to limit funding for the Kremlin's military machine.

Addition

Also the minister thanked the EU member states for their significant role in holding the global peace summit and called for further active participation in the implementation of the peace formula.

Our joint efforts have brought together more than 100 delegations from all continents and parts of the world. 87 countries and international organizations have already signed a joint communique, which remains open for signature. We are actively working together with other European colleagues to join new countries in the communique Dmitry Kuleba noted.

In addition, Kuleba stressed that Ukraine expects to sign a security agreement with the EU in the near future. According to him, a lasting peace for Ukraine will guarantee the long-term security of Europe and compliance with international law.

Recall

The EU Council approved common positions, in particular, the negotiating framework for accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, setting the stage for the start of negotiations on June 25 in Luxembourg.

