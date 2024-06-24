Ukraine's membership in the EU will strengthen the security of the European Union - Kuleba

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

06:27 AM
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM

Ukraine's membership in the EU will strengthen the security of the European Union - Kuleba

Kyiv • UNN

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba called on the EU to strengthen military support, provide more air defense systems and support Ukraine's desire for EU membership to strengthen the security and prosperity of all Europeans.

Ukraine's membership in the EU will strengthen the security of the European Union - Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the EU to continue sanctions pressure on Russia and strengthen military support for Ukraine. This was stated by the official at a meeting of the Council of foreign ministers of the European Union, reports the Ministry of foreign affairs of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details 

During the meeting, Kuleba stressed that Ukraine's membership will strengthen the EU and guarantee security and prosperity for all Europeans. 

Ukraine is already part of the European family. Our state is an opportunity and added value for the EU. As an EU member, Ukraine will make a significant contribution to joint defense, foreign policy, green transition, digitalization, economic development and other areas

- says the head of the Ministry of foreign affairs of Ukraine. 

According to him, to protect  the European continent, Ukraine needs more systems and a constant supply of air defense missiles, artillery systems and shells, and long-range missiles.

The minister stressed that it was the provision of additional weapons and support for Ukraine's use of Western weapons on Russian territory that were essential for stabilizing the situation in Kharkiv region.

Recent events in the Kharkiv region once again demonstrate that Ukrainians are able to win if they have the necessary funds. Ukraine still needs more air defense systems, in particular Patriot. We must ensure that Russian aircraft cannot fly up to the distance necessary for the use of guided aerial bombs

- the Foreign Minister emphasized.

Separately, Dmitry Kuleba also stressed the importance of increasing sanctions pressure on Russia to limit funding for the Kremlin's military machine.

Kuleba discussed with the Polish Foreign Minister providing greater opportunities for Ukrainian air defense
21.06.24, 12:13

Addition

Also the minister thanked the EU member states for their significant role in holding the global peace summit and called for further active participation in the implementation of the peace formula. 

Our joint efforts have brought together more than 100 delegations from all continents and parts of the world. 87 countries and international organizations have already signed a joint communique, which remains open for signature. We are actively working together with other European colleagues to join new countries in the communique

Dmitry Kuleba noted.

In addition, Kuleba stressed that Ukraine expects to sign a security agreement with the EU in the near future. According to him, a lasting peace for Ukraine will guarantee the long-term security of Europe and compliance with international law.

Recall

The EU Council approved common positions, in particular, the negotiating framework for accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, setting the stage for the start of negotiations on June 25 in Luxembourg.

We have a significant achievement in our movement to the European Union today: Zelensky on approval of the negotiation framework for EU membership
21.06.24, 20:30

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
