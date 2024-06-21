We have a significant achievement in our movement to the European Union today: Zelensky on approval of the negotiation framework for EU membership

Ukraine today has a significant achievement in moving to the European Union - the approval of the negotiation framework by the EU Council. This framework defines the form and procedure for negotiations on joining Ukraine.

This was stated in the evening address by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, reports UNN.

Today-words of our gratitude. In particular, the entire team of Ukraine, which works for the sake of our state and people in the European direction. Today we have a significant achievement in our movement to the European Union – what we planned for this half-year, we are fully implementing. The European Union has approved a negotiation framework for Ukraine – many have fought for it at different levels. And it is this framework that determines the format and procedure for accession negotiations with our state. And next week, negotiations will actually begin. These are really historical things. Ukraine is and will always be part of a united Europe. Today I approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation to start negotiations on accession Zelensky said.

He also congratulated all the people of Moldova and President Maia Sanda.

The EU negotiation framework for Moldova was also approved today. And it is important that every country, every society that really professes European values and strives for real European strength-that every such people should be together with everyone else in a united Europe Zelensky added.

The EU Council approved common positions, in particular, the negotiating framework for accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, setting the stage for the start of negotiations on June 25 in Luxembourg.