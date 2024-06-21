ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

We have a significant achievement in our movement to the European Union today: Zelensky on approval of the negotiation framework for EU membership

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30484 views

The Council of the European Union has approved the framework for negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union, setting the stage for accession negotiations that will begin next week, which is a significant achievement on Ukraine's path to EU membership.

We have a significant achievement in our movement to the European Union today: Zelensky on approval of the negotiation framework for EU membership

Ukraine today has a significant achievement in moving to the European Union - the approval of the negotiation framework by the EU Council. This framework defines the form and procedure for negotiations on joining Ukraine.

This was stated in the evening address by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, reports UNN.

Details

Today-words of our gratitude. In particular, the entire team of Ukraine, which works for the sake of our state and people in the European direction. Today we have a significant achievement in our movement to the European Union – what we planned for this half-year, we are fully implementing. The European Union has approved a negotiation framework for Ukraine – many have fought for it at different levels. And it is this framework that determines the format and procedure for accession negotiations with our state. And next week, negotiations will actually begin. These are really historical things. Ukraine is and will always be part of a united Europe. Today I approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation to start negotiations on accession

Zelensky said.

He also congratulated all the people of Moldova and President Maia Sanda.

The EU negotiation framework for Moldova was also approved today. And it is important that every country, every society that really professes European values and strives for real European strength-that every such people should be together with everyone else in a united Europe

Zelensky added. 

recall

The EU Council approved common positions, in particular, the negotiating framework for accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, setting the stage for the start of negotiations on June 25 in Luxembourg.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Council of the European Union
Maia Sandu
European Union
Luxembourg
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Moldova
