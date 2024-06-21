Kuleba discussed with the Polish Foreign Minister providing greater opportunities for Ukrainian air defense
UNN
Kuleba discussed with the Polish Foreign Minister providing greater opportunities for Ukraine's air defense and strengthening security in the entire region.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba held a telephone conversation with his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski. The diplomats discussed providing greater opportunities for Ukrainian air defense and strengthening security for the entire region. Kuleba wrote about this in the social network X, reports UNN.
I spoke with Radoslaw Sikorski to confirm the strong Ukrainian-Polish partnership. We focused on solutions to provide greater opportunities for Ukrainian air defense and strengthen security not only for Ukraine, but for the entire region
According to him, security cooperation with Poland will continue to strengthen at a good pace.
The parties also coordinated steps ahead of the European Council and the NATO summit in Washington.
