Kuleba discussed with the Polish Foreign Minister providing greater opportunities for Ukrainian air defense

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba held a telephone conversation with his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski. The diplomats discussed providing greater opportunities for Ukrainian air defense and strengthening security for the entire region. Kuleba wrote about this in the social network X, reports UNN.

According to him, security cooperation with Poland will continue to strengthen at a good pace.

The parties also coordinated steps ahead of the European Council and the NATO summit in Washington.

