Ukraine held talks with Poland at the ministerial level: it was about European integration and restoration

Ukraine held talks with Poland at the level of development ministers, discussed European integration and restoration
The Ministry of community development of territories and infrastructure is strengthening cooperation with Poland, UNN writes with reference to the Ministry of Reconstruction.
Details
At the meeting with the Minister of development and technology of Poland Krzysztof Paszyk, the ministry's team headed by Acting Minister Vasyl Shkurakov presented the current situation in Ukraine on the way to European integration, as well as the priority areas in which the Ministry of reconstruction works to overcome the consequences of Russian aggression.
The ministry listed:
- In the first place-preparation for the heating season. Restoration of power generation, ensuring stable heat and water supply. The key solution for such rapid replacement is distributed (decentralized) generation. "Now the Ministry's team is focused as much as possible on finding financing and supplying cogeneration plants, which are the best option for powering the critical infrastructure of Ukrainian cities with electric energy and heat at the same time," the report says.
- Housing and communal services: repair and restoration of damaged and destroyed housing for 3.5 million internally displaced persons and 6.5 million Ukrainians who were forced to leave the country.
- Transport and logistics: restoration and protection of roads and bridges, railways, border posts and inland waterways. To attract European, and in particular Polish businesses, it is important to combine logistics routes with the European Union as much as possible.
- Social infrastructure and services: protection and restoration of educational and healthcare institutions, in particular the construction of bomb shelters.
- Industry and services: support for production, trade and agribusiness. And cross-sectoral needs, such as humanitarian demining and telecommunications.