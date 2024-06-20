$41.340.03
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Ukraine held talks with Poland at the ministerial level: it was about European integration and restoration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26781 views

Ukraine held talks with Poland at the level of development ministers, discussed European integration and restoration

Ukraine held talks with Poland at the ministerial level: it was about European integration and restoration

The Ministry of community development of territories and infrastructure is strengthening cooperation with Poland, UNN writes with reference to the Ministry of Reconstruction.

Details

At the meeting with the Minister of development and technology of Poland Krzysztof Paszyk, the ministry's team headed by Acting Minister Vasyl Shkurakov presented the current situation in Ukraine on the way to European integration, as well as the priority areas in which the Ministry of reconstruction works to overcome the consequences of Russian aggression.

The ministry listed:

  • In the first place-preparation for the heating season. Restoration of power generation, ensuring stable heat and water supply. The key solution for such rapid replacement is distributed (decentralized) generation. "Now the Ministry's team is focused as much as possible on finding financing and supplying cogeneration plants, which are the best option for powering the critical infrastructure of Ukrainian cities with electric energy and heat at the same time," the report says. 
  • Housing and communal services: repair and restoration of damaged and destroyed housing for 3.5 million internally displaced persons and 6.5 million Ukrainians who were forced to leave the country. 
  • Transport and logistics: restoration and protection of roads and bridges, railways, border posts and inland waterways. To attract European, and in particular Polish businesses, it is important to combine logistics routes with the European Union as much as possible. 
  • Social infrastructure and services: protection and restoration of educational and healthcare institutions, in particular the construction of bomb shelters. 
  • Industry and services: support for production, trade and agribusiness. And cross-sectoral needs, such as humanitarian demining and telecommunications.
Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomyPolitics
European Union
Ukraine
Poland
