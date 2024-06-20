Ukraine held talks with Poland at the ministerial level: it was about European integration and restoration

The Ministry of community development of territories and infrastructure is strengthening cooperation with Poland, UNN writes with reference to the Ministry of Reconstruction.

Details

At the meeting with the Minister of development and technology of Poland Krzysztof Paszyk, the ministry's team headed by Acting Minister Vasyl Shkurakov presented the current situation in Ukraine on the way to European integration, as well as the priority areas in which the Ministry of reconstruction works to overcome the consequences of Russian aggression.

The ministry listed: