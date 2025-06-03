Not just gamers: who is behind the Favbet Team nicknames

$41.620.09
47.500.43
ukenru
From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world
11:55 AM • 103537 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 115954 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 193483 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 103001 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 209058 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 131144 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 136466 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 126805 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 235695 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 170277 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3m/s
35%
747mm
Popular news

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 93384 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 103632 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

June 3, 07:30 AM • 173116 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 91850 views

"New unique special operation": SSU reports that it has struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time - underwater and shows video

11:09 AM • 81500 views
Publications

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

02:43 PM • 24194 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM • 75171 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

11:55 AM • 103537 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

June 3, 07:51 AM • 193483 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

June 3, 07:30 AM • 173983 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Herman Galushchenko

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Karol Nawrocki

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Crimea

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

02:36 PM • 14324 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM • 75171 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 92486 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 104239 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 93955 views
Actual

Facebook

The New York Times

Mikoyan MiG-29

Sukhoi Su-27

S-300 missile system

Not just gamers: who is behind the Favbet Team nicknames

Kyiv • UNN

 • 656 views

Favbet Team celebrated a year: the team has come a long way from a startup to a cyberclub with a Ukrainian squad, victories and support for the Armed Forces. The plans include new activities for the community.

Not just gamers: who is behind the Favbet Team nicknames

On May 20, Favbet Team celebrated its first birthday. Over the past year, the team has come a long way from an ambitious startup to a full-fledged esports club with a bright personality, громкими victories, and a clear identity, reports UNN.

The idea was not just to gather talented players, but to create an environment in which they would be comfortable growing, making mistakes, correcting themselves, and winning. Today, Favbet Team is not just a quintet on the server. It is a team that is building a new approach to esports, where not only form matters, but also values, atmosphere, and people.

A squad with character

Favbet Team is more than just a set of strong nicknames. The team started with the main principle — to form a completely Ukrainian squad, support the development of Ukrainian esports, and at the same time — with a single focus: to win professionally and honestly.

The main core of the team is Vladyslav "bondik" Nechyporchuk, the captain and leader of the squad. His name is well known to Ukrainian CS fans: he played for the legendary FlipSid3 and HellRaisers, participated in seven majors, and was consistently in the top world rankings. Yevhen "j3kie" Sergachev is a rifler who was remembered since his performances for the Akuma team, where he first made a loud statement on the professional stage. Since then, j3kie has consistently confirmed his skills, demonstrating high game form, endurance, and team responsibility. Oleksandr "Smash" Turchyn is another rifler of the team, a representative of the new generation of players. He is already demonstrating a stable individual game and the ability to adapt to a high level of team interaction. Danyil "t3ns1on" Kashura is the team's sniper, a representative of the wave of players who enter the stage not through громкими transfers, but through talent and systematic work on themselves. 

Max "Marix" Kugener is a rifler from Luxembourg, born in Kyiv. His career already includes performances for Sprout, OG Academy, Entropiq, and a stand-in role in Monte. Favbet Team is one of the few professional esports teams based directly in Ukraine. Throughout the year, they did not stop training even during blackouts and air raids. The team held bootcamps in the conditions of a full-scale war — with generators, mobile internet, and a stock of patience.

Results that speak for themselves

Favbet Team has already managed to establish itself in the esports environment:

  • victories at UPEA National League 2024, United21 Season 26 and Prodigy Series #2;
    • 53rd position in the HLTV top;
      • two seasons of bootcamps in Ukraine;
        • collaboration with top Ukrainian esports influencers.

          In addition to sports achievements, the team is also actively проявляє itself in the social sphere — for example, in the charity tournament "FPФішки для ДШВ", thanks to which more than 617,000 грн was raised to support Ukrainian soldiers.

          Year one: not the итоги, but the starting position

          The first year for Favbet Team was a real intensive — with great dynamics, new challenges, and growing awareness. But this is just the beginning. In honor of its first birthday, the team is holding many activities for the community in its Telegram channel. It's a way to celebrate the year not only with итоги, but also by involving those who have been there all this time.

          Lilia Podolyak

          Lilia Podolyak

          SocietySports
          Luxembourg
          Ukraine
          Kyiv
          Brent Oil
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          S&P 500
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Tesla
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gold
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gas TTF
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9