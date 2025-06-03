Not just gamers: who is behind the Favbet Team nicknames

On May 20, Favbet Team celebrated its first birthday. Over the past year, the team has come a long way from an ambitious startup to a full-fledged esports club with a bright personality, громкими victories, and a clear identity, reports UNN.

The idea was not just to gather talented players, but to create an environment in which they would be comfortable growing, making mistakes, correcting themselves, and winning. Today, Favbet Team is not just a quintet on the server. It is a team that is building a new approach to esports, where not only form matters, but also values, atmosphere, and people.

A squad with character

Favbet Team is more than just a set of strong nicknames. The team started with the main principle — to form a completely Ukrainian squad, support the development of Ukrainian esports, and at the same time — with a single focus: to win professionally and honestly.

The main core of the team is Vladyslav "bondik" Nechyporchuk, the captain and leader of the squad. His name is well known to Ukrainian CS fans: he played for the legendary FlipSid3 and HellRaisers, participated in seven majors, and was consistently in the top world rankings. Yevhen "j3kie" Sergachev is a rifler who was remembered since his performances for the Akuma team, where he first made a loud statement on the professional stage. Since then, j3kie has consistently confirmed his skills, demonstrating high game form, endurance, and team responsibility. Oleksandr "Smash" Turchyn is another rifler of the team, a representative of the new generation of players. He is already demonstrating a stable individual game and the ability to adapt to a high level of team interaction. Danyil "t3ns1on" Kashura is the team's sniper, a representative of the wave of players who enter the stage not through громкими transfers, but through talent and systematic work on themselves.

Max "Marix" Kugener is a rifler from Luxembourg, born in Kyiv. His career already includes performances for Sprout, OG Academy, Entropiq, and a stand-in role in Monte. Favbet Team is one of the few professional esports teams based directly in Ukraine. Throughout the year, they did not stop training even during blackouts and air raids. The team held bootcamps in the conditions of a full-scale war — with generators, mobile internet, and a stock of patience.

Results that speak for themselves

Favbet Team has already managed to establish itself in the esports environment:

victories at UPEA National League 2024, United21 Season 26 and Prodigy Series #2;

53rd position in the HLTV top;

two seasons of bootcamps in Ukraine;

collaboration with top Ukrainian esports influencers.

In addition to sports achievements, the team is also actively проявляє itself in the social sphere — for example, in the charity tournament "FPФішки для ДШВ", thanks to which more than 617,000 грн was raised to support Ukrainian soldiers.

Year one: not the итоги, but the starting position

The first year for Favbet Team was a real intensive — with great dynamics, new challenges, and growing awareness. But this is just the beginning. In honor of its first birthday, the team is holding many activities for the community in its Telegram channel. It's a way to celebrate the year not only with итоги, but also by involving those who have been there all this time.