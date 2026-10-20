Norway has imposed new sanctions against the Russian Federation — what is subject to restrictions

Norway is introducing a new package of sanctions against Russia, imposing restrictions on banks, the oil sector, cryptocurrency services and the shadow fleet. The sanctions also apply to Russia’s military-industrial complex. The restrictions will take effect on October 21, 2026. This is stated in a press release by the Norwegian government, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the sanctions include a range of measures and are aimed, in particular, at the energy, financial and cryptocurrency sectors, while also providing for strengthened measures against the "shadow fleet" and expanded restrictions on imports and exports.

This package of measures introduces broad restrictions, including on banks, the oil sector, cryptocurrency services, the "shadow fleet" and Russia’s military-industrial complex.

The aim is to exert additional pressure on Russia’s economy and its ability to wage and finance the war against Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already made the necessary amendments to the regulations to implement EU sanctions in Norway, which will take effect on October 21, 2026.

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