North Korean missiles in the sky over Ukraine - Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise calls to wait for the results of the examination

Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise will soon examine the missile debris that, according to preliminary information, could have been transferred to Russia by the DPRK. Only after the examination will it be possible to finally confirm or deny this fact. Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, told about this in an exclusive interview with UNN.

Details

According to Ruvin, a visual inspection of the wreckage suggests that Russia has not used such missiles before.

"We have also been assigned the relevant expertise, the objects will be handed over any day now, and after examining them, we will say for sure. Of course, we have previously reviewed and analyzed all the photos and videos that are publicly available. We understand that the elements recorded there, i.e. visually specific parts, cables, their color, material and other characteristics, have never been found in any Russian missile studied so far. At the same time, there are no established facts of the use of Korean-made missiles, as well as the attacks on the capital. We will do our job here and provide additional information as soon as it becomes possible," said Oleksandr Ruvin.

Recall

White House National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby has once again stated that Russia has begun using DPRK-made missiles to strike Ukraine.

The leaders of 47 states condemned the supply of North Korean missiles to Russia and their use against the population of Ukraine.

According to the spokesperson for the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Dmytro Chubenko, it is likely that it was missiles produced by the DPRK that Russia could have used for strikes on Kharkiv.

There are no established facts of the use of DPRK missiles during strikes on the capital of Ukraine - Ruvin