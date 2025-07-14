North Korea accuses US of "threatening peace" over bomber deployment - Media

$41.780.04
48.840.13
ukenru
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
Exclusive
01:34 PM • 3030 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
12:42 PM • 10939 views
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
12:26 PM • 17706 views
Zelenskyy offered the prime minister's chair to Yulia Svyrydenko: what is known about her
10:15 AM • 22812 views
UAH 50,000 once and about UAH 7,000 every month: The Cabinet of Ministers approved an increase in assistance before and after childbirth
08:14 AM • 31166 views
Additional NMT sessions: who can participate and how to apply
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 37542 views
“This water cannot be consumed in principle”: details of mass poisoning in Zakarpattia
July 14, 06:59 AM • 34162 views
Belarusian helicopter shot down Russian attack drone flying to Ukraine - sources
July 14, 06:07 AM • 34442 views
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine: weapons and sanctions on the agenda
Exclusive
July 14, 06:03 AM • 30980 views
Why hedgehogs became active during the day: is this a sign of environmental problems in Ukraine
July 14, 04:09 AM • 37497 views
Trump to announce offensive weapons for Ukraine today - Axios
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
3m/s
27%
749mm
Popular news
Weather in Ukraine on July 14: where to expect thunderstorms and heat up to +37°July 14, 03:59 AM • 20806 views
Russian attack on Sumy region: there are dead and wounded, houses destroyedJuly 14, 06:11 AM • 44108 views
Peace talks: Russia accuses Ukraine and the US of "unwillingness to negotiate"July 14, 07:12 AM • 25303 views
"Roaming visa-free regime" with the EU: Ukraine approved the opening of the sector10:45 AM • 23064 views
VRU experts criticized the revised draft law on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund11:15 AM • 24144 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
Exclusive
01:34 PM • 3030 views
VRU experts criticized the revised draft law on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund11:15 AM • 24502 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 268370 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 262475 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 246411 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keith Kellogg
Denis Shmyhal
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poltava Oblast
North Korea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supporters11:18 AM • 12473 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 40385 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 37480 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 122524 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 86356 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
An-178
Boeing B-52 Stratofortress
Dassault Rafale
CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

North Korea accuses US of "threatening peace" over bomber deployment - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2302 views

North Korea accused the United States of threatening regional peace by deploying strategic bombers over the Korean Peninsula for trilateral exercises. The exercises involved US, Japanese, and South Korean aircraft, demonstrating their ability to respond to security challenges.

North Korea accuses US of "threatening peace" over bomber deployment - Media

North Korea has accused the United States of threatening regional peace by deploying strategic bombers over the Korean Peninsula last week for trilateral exercises, UNN reports with reference to Newsweek.

Details

According to the US military, the exercises, which involved US, Japanese, and South Korean aircraft, demonstrated the collective ability to immediately respond to regional security challenges.

Why is this important?

North Korea is one of nine nuclear-armed countries and is estimated to possess 50 warheads and long-range missiles capable of delivering nuclear strikes on the US mainland. Kim Jong Un, the country's leader, has vowed to pursue an "unlimited expansion" of his nuclear arsenal.

North Korea supplies Russia with up to 40% of ammunition for the war in Ukraine - Budanov11.07.25, 16:21 • 4022 views

Facing growing threats from North Korea, Japan and South Korea are protected by extended US deterrence, also known as the "nuclear umbrella," which involves a commitment to deter and respond to nuclear threats, including with the use of US nuclear weapons.

What else do you need to know?

Two US B-52H bombers were accompanied by two Japanese F-2 fighters and two South Korean KF-16 fighters during a trilateral flight on Friday, according to the US Indo-Pacific Command. This was the third such flight between the allies this year.

According to the Japanese and South Korean defense ministries, the flight took place over the East China Sea, west of Japan's Kyushu island and off the coast of South Korea's Jeju Island. Officially released photographs show six allied military aircraft flying in formation.

The Russian Federation helped establish 'Shahed' production in North Korea02.07.25, 01:43 • 1654 views

In a statement released on Sunday, the head of the Political Bureau of North Korea's Ministry of Defense stated that the joint military actions of the US and its two allies are a "major factor of danger" that increases military tension on the Korean Peninsula.

"We have the legitimate sovereign right to take countermeasures against provocative military actions, such as steps to strengthen a multilateral military alliance that threatens regional security, and joint military exercises that are clearly aggressive in nature," the statement said.

North Korea's Ministry of Defense also stated that the country's armed forces are in a state of "constant combat readiness" to counter so-called "collective provocations" from the US and its allies, deter their aggression, and respond to "acts of war."

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Boeing B-52 Stratofortress
Kim Jong Un
Kyushu
East China Sea
North Korea
South Korea
Japan
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9