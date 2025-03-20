No Russian missile carriers were recorded in either the Black or Azov Seas - Ukrainian Navy
Kyiv • UNN
Four Russian warships have been recorded in the Mediterranean Sea. Three of them are armed with Kalibr cruise missiles.
There are four Russian warships in the Mediterranean Sea, three of which are armed with Kalibr cruise missiles. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
According to operational information as of 06:00 on 20.03.2025, there are no Russian warships in the Black and Azov Seas.
Over the past day, the Kerch Strait was crossed in the interests of the Russian Federation: to the Black Sea - 5 vessels, 2 of them continued to move in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait; to the Sea of Azov - 2 vessels that were moving from the Bosphorus Strait
In addition, the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added that the aggressor continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by disabling automatic identification systems on ships. This poses a threat to the safety of navigation and violates the principles of open navigation.
Remind
The ceasefire in the Black Sea is one of the biggest achievements of Ukraine in the negotiation process. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an online conference.
Russian troops in Kursk region used perfidy: ISW told the details of the war crime20.03.25, 05:17 • 133718 views