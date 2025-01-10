ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
No qualified personnel at ZNPP: the regulator explained how this affects safety

No qualified personnel at ZNPP: the regulator explained how this affects safety

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23268 views

The head of the SNRIU reported a lack of qualified personnel at ZNPP and a high level of militarization. Russian weapons are stored at the plant, and the IAEA does not have full access to the facility.

Zaporizhzhia NPP remains a blackmail tool in the hands of Russians. There are no qualified personnel there. This factor has a negative impact on equipment maintenance and is essential for maintaining safety at the NPP. This was stated by SNRIU Chairman and Chief State Inspector for Nuclear and Radiation Safety Oleh Korikov during a briefing on Friday, UNN correspondent reports.

In the hands of the occupiers, Zaporizhzhia NPP remains an instrument of blackmail and an object for mockery of safety principles. Currently, as before, there is no legitimate, qualified personnel at ZNPP. This factor has a negative impact on equipment maintenance and is essential for maintaining safety at the plant

- Korikov said.

According to him, in 2024, a high level of militarization remained at ZNPP.

"There are still Russian weapons, explosives, and military equipment in the machine rooms and other technological facilities. The IAEA is not granted full access to Zaporizhzhia NPP. We also do not have up-to-date information online about the radiation situation due to the fact that the automatic radiation monitoring system has been disabled by the occupiers," Korikov said.

Addendum

On January 6, the IAEA reported on explosions near the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Energoatom reportedthat the occupiers continue to damage ZNPP equipment due to their own incompetence.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
international-atomic-energy-agencyInternational Atomic Energy Agency
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

