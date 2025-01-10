No qualified personnel at ZNPP: the regulator explained how this affects safety

Zaporizhzhia NPP remains a blackmail tool in the hands of Russians. There are no qualified personnel there. This factor has a negative impact on equipment maintenance and is essential for maintaining safety at the NPP. This was stated by SNRIU Chairman and Chief State Inspector for Nuclear and Radiation Safety Oleh Korikov during a briefing on Friday, UNN correspondent reports.

According to him, in 2024, a high level of militarization remained at ZNPP.

"There are still Russian weapons, explosives, and military equipment in the machine rooms and other technological facilities. The IAEA is not granted full access to Zaporizhzhia NPP. We also do not have up-to-date information online about the radiation situation due to the fact that the automatic radiation monitoring system has been disabled by the occupiers," Korikov said.

On January 6, the IAEA reported on explosions near the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Energoatom reportedthat the occupiers continue to damage ZNPP equipment due to their own incompetence.