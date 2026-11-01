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"No problem": Trump said he was ready to invite Zelenskyy to the G20 summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Trump said he was ready to invite Zelenskyy to the G20 summit in Miami in December. He also said that the United States was close to an agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

"No problem": Trump said he was ready to invite Zelenskyy to the G20 summit

US President Donald Trump said he would invite Zelenskyy to the G20 summit, which will be held in Miami in December. UNN reports this, citing a comment by the White House chief.

Details

According to Trump, he sees no obstacles to the Ukrainian leader’s participation in the meeting.

Yes, I would be happy to. No problem

- the White House chief said.

He also noted that the United States is bringing the conclusion of agreements on ending the war in Ukraine closer.

"I think we are very close to reaching a deal, and I have not said that before. I have not said that before. ... There was tremendous hatred between the two leaders. ... But I think there is a very good chance that we will be able to settle this matter," Trump added.

We would like to remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy fears an attempt to establish a new division of spheres of influence as a result of the upcoming meeting between the United States, China, and russia, similar to what happened as a result of the 1945 Yalta Conference.

Rubio allowed for the possibility of inviting Zelenskyy to the G20 summit, but the decision rests with Trump31.10.26, 22:00 • 16451 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
White House
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
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