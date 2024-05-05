No presence of enemy ships in the Black Sea - Pletenchuk

No enemy ships were observed in the Black Sea yesterday or today. The ships are in their home bases, and the task of protecting the water area is performed by aviation. This was reported by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

Details

There are also no enemy ships there (in the Black Sea - ed.). We didn't see any yesterday, and the same in the morning. They are in their basing points, performing tasks to protect the water area, using aviation. That is, they do not use ships - Pletenchuk said.

Recall

The occupiers made 19 attempts to storm the south yesterday , which indicates that the enemy is intensifying its efforts to gain some more victories.