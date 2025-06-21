None of the Patriot systems were destroyed or damaged by the latest massive Russian strikes - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that none of the Patriot systems were destroyed or damaged as a result of the recent massive enemy attacks. Reports in the media are not true, the Head of State said during communication with the media, writes UNN.

Details

"As a result of the latest massive attacks, none of the Patriot systems were destroyed or damaged. What was in the media is not true," President said.

He also added that one third of the "Shaheds" are shot down by mobile air defense groups. Ukraine also started using interceptors.

"Approximately one third of the "Shaheds" are shot down by mobile fire groups. We started using interceptors. Four companies in Ukraine produce these interceptors. Of the four companies, two are very successful," the Head of State noted.

Zelensky added that this year Ukraine has more artillery, drones and other weapons than in any other year of this war.

"Ukraine has already contracted for this year, despite everything, more artillery, long-range and short-range drones than in any year of this war," the head of state said.

Addition

American manufacturer Raytheon will increase the production of Patriot systems in Europe, investing in German facilities. The demand for the missile remains high, with waiting lists for deliveries reaching decades.