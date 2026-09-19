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No one worked on technologies to counter enemy MESH networks for a year — "Flash"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

Serhii Beskrestnov stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had not systematically developed electronic warfare against MESH networks for a year. Now Russia is attacking Kyiv with jet-powered "Shaheds".

No one worked on technologies to counter enemy MESH networks for a year — "Flash"

Over the course of the year, the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not systematically work on technologies to counter enemy MESH networks, which power jet-powered "Shaheds." This was stated by Ukrainian President’s adviser Serhii ("Flash") Beskrestnov, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, during this time, "no one shielded the capital with electronic warfare equipment, watching as the enemy developed this technology."

As a result, we are now being subjected to strikes by jet-powered "Shaheds" controlled via MESH, and we are trying to use a new electronic warfare team to do something urgently

- Beskrestnov noted.

Background

Serhii Beskrestnov predicts massive Russian strikes on Kyiv’s systems this winter. He urged consideration of evacuating civilians and warned of a shortage of Patriots.

Russia launches over 2,500 jet-powered "Shaheds" at Ukraine from factories - "Flash"30.08.26, 12:09 • 5423 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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