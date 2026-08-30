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Russia launches over 2,500 jet-powered "Shaheds" at Ukraine from factories - "Flash"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

Russia has used over 2,500 jet-powered drones this month, compared with about 1,500 last month. They are launched almost directly from the factory.

Russia launches over 2,500 jet-powered "Shaheds" at Ukraine from factories - "Flash"

Russia is launching jet-powered "Shaheds" at Ukraine almost directly from the factory. This was stated by Advisor to the President of Ukraine Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, last month Russia deployed about 1,500 jet-powered drones, and this month - already more than 2,500.

We remind you

Advisor to the President of Ukraine Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov stated that Russia is scaling up production of jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicles, in particular the "Geran-4," as well as "Banderol" missiles, because Ukraine is effectively countering conventional "Shaheds."

Yevhen Ustimenko

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