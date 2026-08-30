Russia launches over 2,500 jet-powered "Shaheds" at Ukraine from factories - "Flash"

Russia is launching jet-powered "Shaheds" at Ukraine almost directly from the factory. This was stated by Advisor to the President of Ukraine Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, reports UNN.

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According to him, last month Russia deployed about 1,500 jet-powered drones, and this month - already more than 2,500.

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Advisor to the President of Ukraine Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov stated that Russia is scaling up production of jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicles, in particular the "Geran-4," as well as "Banderol" missiles, because Ukraine is effectively countering conventional "Shaheds."