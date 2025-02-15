No one raises the issue of elections in Ukraine except Putin - Zelenskyy

No one is raising the issue of holding elections in Ukraine, except for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to journalists at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

"No one raises the issue of elections, to be honest. Putin raises it, sometimes there are voices from the United States, but no one raises it at a high level, everyone understands, including our law, that this is a violation of the law. The most important thing is that there are no opportunities. We understand the consequences of all this, how it will end," Zelensky said.

President said he was ready to talk about elections, but emphasized that the main priority now was to preserve the unity of the country and win the war.

Zelensky also said that presidential elections could be held in Ukraine immediately after the end of martial law.