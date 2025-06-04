No non-standard situations are observed along the border with Belarus, but the direction remains dangerous - Demchenko

$41.640.02
47.430.08
ukenru
Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 5778 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Exclusive
09:02 AM • 14709 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC

Exclusive
08:02 AM • 20064 views

Debt spiral. Fintech expert explained the dangers of quick loans

Exclusive
06:24 AM • 51563 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6

Exclusive
05:30 AM • 31020 views

The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention

June 3, 06:45 PM • 38381 views

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

June 3, 06:15 PM • 55319 views

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

June 3, 06:10 PM • 42928 views

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

June 3, 11:55 AM • 234773 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 162729 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.6m/s
45%
752mm
Popular news

Combined Russian attack on Kharkiv: the enemy struck the city with missiles and UAVs

June 4, 02:18 AM • 17210 views

"Disgusting filth": Musk criticized Trump's budget bill

June 4, 02:32 AM • 33854 views

Pentagon chief to miss "Ramstein" for the first time - AP

05:11 AM • 29988 views

17-year-old TikTok star was killed in Pakistan after "rejections" of man

06:53 AM • 22595 views

How the unique preparation for the special operation "Cobweb" began

08:26 AM • 11349 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

06:24 AM • 51564 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 106426 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 186615 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

June 3, 11:55 AM • 234773 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

June 3, 07:51 AM • 281106 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Oleh Syniehubov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Keith Kellogg

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

White House

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 58230 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 186615 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 132159 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 133869 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 117930 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Facebook

Telegram

Fox News

TikTok

No non-standard situations are observed along the border with Belarus, but the direction remains dangerous - Demchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

Border guards do not record non-standard situations on the border with Belarus, but are strengthening the defense in this direction due to the threat of joint exercises between the Russian Federation and Belarus in September.

No non-standard situations are observed along the border with Belarus, but the direction remains dangerous - Demchenko

Border guards do not record any non-standard situations directly along the border with Belarus, but this direction remains dangerous. Special attention is paid to the joint exercises of Russia and Belarus announced for the autumn. This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a briefing, reports the correspondent of UNN.

The border with Belarus is now significantly different. We do not note any non-standard situations directly along the border line. However, this direction is still threatening for us. Our task is to increase our defense capabilities along the entire length of the border with Belarus - from Volyn to Chernihiv region. This is more than 1080 km. Fortification works are carried out both directly along the border line and in the border area, so that the defenders of all components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have every opportunity to counter any change in the situation, should it occur.

 - said Demchenko.

Details

The spokesman of the State Border Guard Service also noted that as of now, border guards do not observe any groupings being formed in the direction of the border with Belarus.

We also pay attention to those announced joint exercises that are to take place between Belarus and Russia. It was noted that the active phase should take place in September, and here we are monitoring the situation regarding the places where these exercises will be held, and, in fact, what forces will be involved, both Belarus and Russia, in particular, we are also actively interested in the units of the Russian army that may be transferred to the territory of Belarus. At this time and under such circumstances, the threat to us may increase significantly and our task is to be ready for the development of any situation

 - added Demchenko.

Let us remind you

Almost a third of the 178 battles on the front took place last day in the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy was also more active in the Novopavlivsky and Kurakhovsky directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on June 4.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Belarus
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9