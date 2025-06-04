No non-standard situations are observed along the border with Belarus, but the direction remains dangerous - Demchenko

Border guards do not record any non-standard situations directly along the border with Belarus, but this direction remains dangerous. Special attention is paid to the joint exercises of Russia and Belarus announced for the autumn. This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a briefing, reports the correspondent of UNN.

The border with Belarus is now significantly different. We do not note any non-standard situations directly along the border line. However, this direction is still threatening for us. Our task is to increase our defense capabilities along the entire length of the border with Belarus - from Volyn to Chernihiv region. This is more than 1080 km. Fortification works are carried out both directly along the border line and in the border area, so that the defenders of all components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have every opportunity to counter any change in the situation, should it occur. - said Demchenko.

Details

The spokesman of the State Border Guard Service also noted that as of now, border guards do not observe any groupings being formed in the direction of the border with Belarus.

We also pay attention to those announced joint exercises that are to take place between Belarus and Russia. It was noted that the active phase should take place in September, and here we are monitoring the situation regarding the places where these exercises will be held, and, in fact, what forces will be involved, both Belarus and Russia, in particular, we are also actively interested in the units of the Russian army that may be transferred to the territory of Belarus. At this time and under such circumstances, the threat to us may increase significantly and our task is to be ready for the development of any situation - added Demchenko.

Let us remind you

