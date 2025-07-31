No more broadcasts in the Verkhovna Rada: MPs failed the vote

The Verkhovna Rada failed to vote for the resumption of plenary session broadcasts. This was reported by People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

"(Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan) Stefanchuk put the issue of resuming Rada broadcasts to a vote. For - 200. The decision did not pass," Honcharenko wrote.

Addition

Today, July 31, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, an online broadcast of the Verkhovna Rada session began.

Prior to this, a number of public organizations and media outlets demanded the immediate resumption of online broadcasts of Verkhovna Rada plenary sessions. In particular, due to the consideration of the bill on restoring the powers of NABU and SAPO.

During the session, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in principle and in its entirety the presidential bill No. 13533 regarding NABU and SAPO.

Stefanchuk signed the presidential bill on NABU and SAPO.

