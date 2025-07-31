Scuffle broke out between "Servant of the People" deputies in the Rada: video

A scuffle broke out between people's deputies - representatives of "Servant of the People" - during a session in the Verkhovna Rada, writes UNN.

Details

"There was a fight in the Rada between the Servants. Deputies Neklyudov and Kasai fought," reported People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko.

Let's add that this is the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion that the parliament's session is being broadcast online.

There was a scuffle in the Verkhovna Rada, the session was closed