There was a scuffle in the Verkhovna Rada, the session was closed

A few minutes after the Verkhovna Rada opened, a scuffle broke out, so the session was closed. This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, writes UNN.

Details

"Without a fight, but with a scuffle," writes the MP.

People's Deputies from the "European Solidarity" faction blocked the podium with placards "Ukraine is not russia" and shouted "shame".

Addition

On February 12, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the National Security and Defense Council had imposed sanctions against those who were destroying Ukraine's national security and helping russia. In particular, sanctions were imposed against Petro Poroshenko. According to the politician, this decision was not a surprise to him, and the President's Office has not yet commented on the situation.