No information: Leavitt on Trump-Putin conversation

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said she was not yet ready to announce a new call between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, UNN reports.

Details

Answering a question about whether a conversation between Trump and Putin could be expected this week, Leavitt said: "I have no information about phone calls between the president and other foreign leaders."

Recall

US President Donald Trump plans to negotiate with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and assures that he will be able to "settle" the war between Ukraine and Russia.