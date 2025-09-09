No information: Leavitt on Trump-Putin conversation

$41.250.03
48.380.22
ukenru
07:32 PM • 1982 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
04:05 PM • 10222 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
03:59 PM • 17867 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
02:25 PM • 12657 views
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Exclusive
September 9, 07:55 AM • 40907 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 70025 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 59386 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
September 9, 06:31 AM • 36105 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 30129 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 29132 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1.8m/s
69%
753mm
Popular news
Poroshenko sets records in enrichment – in August alone, he declared almost 1 billion: before the war, he earned such an amount in 6 yearsSeptember 9, 12:18 PM • 14563 views
Starting tomorrow, Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories who have not received Russian passports face forced deportation - CCDSeptember 9, 12:18 PM • 13573 views
In Kyiv, a 60-year-old repeat offender was detained for rape and armed assaults on womenPhotoSeptember 9, 12:33 PM • 9714 views
FBI investigates brutal murder of young Ukrainian woman in USA - TrumpVideo04:20 PM • 5608 views
Son of Transcarpathian Regional Council deputy, exposed for selling timber, suspected of robbery: what is known about the family of the elected officialVideo04:51 PM • 11260 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideo07:32 PM • 1982 views
Son of Transcarpathian Regional Council deputy, exposed for selling timber, suspected of robbery: what is known about the family of the elected officialVideo04:51 PM • 11341 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
Exclusive
03:59 PM • 17867 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentationSeptember 9, 07:22 AM • 43708 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 70025 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Denys Shmyhal
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Germany
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 33895 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 32753 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 31522 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 100832 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 57309 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
IRIS-T
MIM-23 Hawk
The Washington Post

No information: Leavitt on Trump-Putin conversation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt did not confirm a new call between Trump and Putin. Earlier, Trump stated his intention to speak with Putin about the war in Ukraine.

No information: Leavitt on Trump-Putin conversation

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said she was not yet ready to announce a new call between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, UNN reports.

Details

Answering a question about whether a conversation between Trump and Putin could be expected this week, Leavitt said: "I have no information about phone calls between the president and other foreign leaders."

Recall

US President Donald Trump plans to negotiate with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and assures that he will be able to "settle" the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Vladimir Putin
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine