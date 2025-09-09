No information: Leavitt on Trump-Putin conversation
Kyiv • UNN
White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt did not confirm a new call between Trump and Putin. Earlier, Trump stated his intention to speak with Putin about the war in Ukraine.
White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said she was not yet ready to announce a new call between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, UNN reports.
Details
Answering a question about whether a conversation between Trump and Putin could be expected this week, Leavitt said: "I have no information about phone calls between the president and other foreign leaders."
Recall
US President Donald Trump plans to negotiate with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and assures that he will be able to "settle" the war between Ukraine and Russia.