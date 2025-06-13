NMT English test: UCEQA commented on plagiarism accusations

The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment has denied accusations of plagiarism of an English language task in the NMT tests. This was stated by the director of the UCEQA, Tetyana Vakulenko, on the telethon, reports the correspondent of UNN.

Details

Vakulenko commented on the accusation that this year's English language tasks in the NMT tests were allegedly copied from one of the international English language tests.

"This is a good case for analyzing what critical thinking is. That is, one false publication on the Internet is enough to get a lot of accusations on this topic. Absolutely all the tasks that we develop are based on original, authentic texts. The tasks are created by authors at our request, and you can check that they are original," Vakulenko said.

Vakulenko noted that the Center spent a long time wondering where the accusations came from.

"We spent a long time searching the Internet for something similar to what we use, and found one case where we and a tutor who prepares for IELTS (International English Language Testing System - ed.) used the same text, but the text is original. It is on an international website, it is a text about pizza. In the UCEQA test, it is a heavily adapted text, from which we left two paragraphs in order to check how well the child has mastered lexical units and grammar, while in the tutor's text for IELTS, all eight paragraphs are used and questions are asked about the content of each paragraph," Vakulenko explained.

Context

The UCEQA was accused online of copying the NMT English language tasks allegedly from the international IELTS test.

The UCEQA stated that none of the selections of NMT test tasks in English contain questions from the IELTS exam or other international tests.