To pass the NMT in mathematics, knowledge at the level of the 7th grade is enough - Vakulenko

Despite the wave of outrage in social networks regarding the complexity of this year's NMT in mathematics, basic knowledge for the 7th grade is enough to overcome the threshold score. Separating the two blocks of NMT for passing on different days is potentially possible, but will create additional logistical difficulties for entrants. This was announced on the telethon by the director of the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment, Tetyana Vakulenko, reports the correspondent of UNN.

When asked about the wave of discontent that swept through the network against the backdrop of allegedly too complex tasks in NMT tests in mathematics, Vakulenko noted that a 7th grade level of knowledge is sufficient to pass it.

As always, any test is designed for different levels of preparation of entrants. Thus, the NMT test has both difficult tasks for the most prepared entrants, and very easy tasks for those entrants who do not yet have sufficient preparation. 5-7 points out of 32 – this is the amount that is enough to cross the threshold, you can score knowing mathematics at the level up to and including the 7th grade - she said.

According to her, just like last year, this year's entrants work 2 hours with the first block of subjects: Ukrainian language and mathematics, then have a 20-minute break and move on to the second block – this is the history of Ukraine and an optional subject. Regarding whether it is possible to divide the passage of blocks into two days, the total duration of which is 180 minutes, Vakulenko replied that this would have logistical difficulties.

We would be happy to divide the assessment into 2 days, having 2 subjects to pass in one day, but there is a huge challenge that we cannot overcome at the moment – this is the passage of the assessment by those entrants who are abroad, or those who are in temporarily occupied territories - she said.

The director explained that there is no way to conduct assessments in the TOT or create assessment centers in every town where Ukrainian entrants live abroad. Thus, increasing the number of days for taking tests would most likely reduce the number of entrants who would complete it due to the complexity of logistics.

If the situation improves, we are certainly ready to conduct assessments within two days. We had experience in conducting such assessments in 2 shifts in 2023, 2022. But then entrants were offered 3 subjects, now it is – 4, so such a division will greatly complicate logistics for entrants - she concluded.

