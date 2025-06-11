NMT English tasks do not contain questions from IELTS - UCEQA

$41.490.09
47.500.13
ukenru
"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)
Exclusive
07:03 AM • 1036 views

"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)

Exclusive
07:00 AM • 2904 views

Is demobilization possible now: opinion of a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security

Exclusive
06:29 AM • 10711 views

Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case

Exclusive
June 10, 05:49 PM • 23056 views

"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock

June 10, 05:12 PM • 53369 views

The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth

June 10, 04:42 PM • 46032 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children

June 10, 02:41 PM • 52060 views

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Exclusive
June 10, 01:58 PM • 61981 views

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

Exclusive
June 10, 01:21 PM • 50188 views

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

June 10, 01:16 PM • 45920 views

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1m/s
67%
750mm
Popular news

The aftermath of the night attack is being cleared in Kyiv: the fire in Obolon has not yet been extinguished

June 10, 09:27 PM • 17122 views

Strike on Kharkiv: the number of victims and wounded has increased, children among the victims

June 10, 11:13 PM • 12175 views

In Irpen, a restaurant administrator was punished for Russian music

June 10, 11:45 PM • 14155 views

Greta Thunberg accused Israel of kidnapping her in international waters and responded to Trump's criticism

June 11, 12:43 AM • 10453 views

In Sumy, vandals damaged the Alley of Fame, depicting the symbol "Z" on a banner

01:47 AM • 15882 views
Publications

Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case
Exclusive

06:29 AM • 10711 views

The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerous

June 10, 04:21 PM • 53536 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 262696 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 240965 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 250752 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ihor Terekhov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Elon Musk

Actual places

Ukraine

Kharkiv

United States

Kyiv

California

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social media

June 10, 08:02 PM • 16815 views

Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second time

June 10, 05:29 PM • 28155 views

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

June 10, 01:35 PM • 56065 views

Rare show in the sky on June 11: "Strawberry Moon" will be at its lowest point in years

June 10, 12:39 PM • 39685 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

June 10, 11:04 AM • 75651 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Nord Stream 2

Tesla Model Y

Kalibr (missile family)

S-400 missile system

NMT English tasks do not contain questions from IELTS - UCEQA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

The UCEQA denied information about the use of IELTS tasks in the NMT in English, explaining that the tasks were developed on the basis of authentic texts.

NMT English tasks do not contain questions from IELTS - UCEQA

None of the selections of NMT test tasks in English contains questions from the IELTS (International English Language Testing System) exam or other international tests, the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment (UCEQA) stated, writes UNN.

We emphasize that the procedures for preparing test selections at UCEQA are designed in such a way that borrowing someone else's test tasks is simply impossible. Therefore, it was a surprise for the specialists of the Ukrainian Center that this week a post was actively spread on social networks, saying that some NMT tasks in English are IELTS exam tasks. This information is false. None of the selections of NMT test tasks contains IELTS questions or other international tests

- the statement reads.

Details

Specialists of the Ukrainian Center, as noted, could not understand for a long time what such accusations were based on, and only hours of special searches helped to make an assumption about the source of information. "Yes, a group of language use tasks that were provided to entrants during the assessment on June 2 was based on a fragment of text that was also used by a blogger, the author of a free website for IELTS preparation," UCEQA noted.

"However, for the needs of the NMT, the authors used only a fragment of the original text, significantly shortening and simplifying it. The tasks were formulated for individual lexical and grammatical constructions from the text. - the center continued. - The differences in the use of the original text and in the specifics of the tasks to it are obvious."

"Just as obvious is the fact that to check the foreign language competence of entrants, it is important to use original texts, which, expectedly, can fall into the field of view of testologists and educators from different countries," UCEQA indicated.

UCEQA noted that all test tasks in English, which are included in the NMT-2025 tests, are developed on the basis of authentic English-language texts available in open primary sources, namely in printed periodicals, Internet publications, information and reference and advertising booklets, fiction. The texts-stimuli are selected and adapted in accordance with the set methodological goals while preserving the necessary original context. 

"Finally, we emphasize: the presented materials prove the groundlessness of accusations regarding academic plagiarism in the development of tests used for the NMT. At the same time, the situation itself illustrates how easily in the modern digital world through social networks it is possible to form a negative public opinion about certain events or processes," the statement reads.

The most popular NMT subject of choice 

It is reported that the most popular subject of choice among this year's NMT participants is English: almost 37% of participants are tested in this subject. 

The content of the NMT test tasks in a foreign language corresponds to the program of the External Independent Evaluation in foreign languages. This program was created taking into account the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (level B1-B2).

The NMT test in English consists of two parts: "Reading" and "Use of language", which contain 32 tasks of various forms: with a choice of one correct answer from the four proposed options (5 tasks), to establish correspondence (11 tasks), filling in the gaps (16 tasks). Demonstration versions of the NMT-2025 tests can be found at link

The NMT test in English is aimed at determining the results of learning in English, acquired on the basis of complete general secondary education. 

UCEQA refuted manipulations regarding the NMT in Ukrainian History, clarifying the details of the examination04.06.25, 12:22 • 2508 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEducation
Council of Europe
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9