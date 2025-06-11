NMT English tasks do not contain questions from IELTS - UCEQA

None of the selections of NMT test tasks in English contains questions from the IELTS (International English Language Testing System) exam or other international tests, the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment (UCEQA) stated, writes UNN.

We emphasize that the procedures for preparing test selections at UCEQA are designed in such a way that borrowing someone else's test tasks is simply impossible. Therefore, it was a surprise for the specialists of the Ukrainian Center that this week a post was actively spread on social networks, saying that some NMT tasks in English are IELTS exam tasks. This information is false. None of the selections of NMT test tasks contains IELTS questions or other international tests - the statement reads.

Details

Specialists of the Ukrainian Center, as noted, could not understand for a long time what such accusations were based on, and only hours of special searches helped to make an assumption about the source of information. "Yes, a group of language use tasks that were provided to entrants during the assessment on June 2 was based on a fragment of text that was also used by a blogger, the author of a free website for IELTS preparation," UCEQA noted.

"However, for the needs of the NMT, the authors used only a fragment of the original text, significantly shortening and simplifying it. The tasks were formulated for individual lexical and grammatical constructions from the text. - the center continued. - The differences in the use of the original text and in the specifics of the tasks to it are obvious."

"Just as obvious is the fact that to check the foreign language competence of entrants, it is important to use original texts, which, expectedly, can fall into the field of view of testologists and educators from different countries," UCEQA indicated.

UCEQA noted that all test tasks in English, which are included in the NMT-2025 tests, are developed on the basis of authentic English-language texts available in open primary sources, namely in printed periodicals, Internet publications, information and reference and advertising booklets, fiction. The texts-stimuli are selected and adapted in accordance with the set methodological goals while preserving the necessary original context.

"Finally, we emphasize: the presented materials prove the groundlessness of accusations regarding academic plagiarism in the development of tests used for the NMT. At the same time, the situation itself illustrates how easily in the modern digital world through social networks it is possible to form a negative public opinion about certain events or processes," the statement reads.

The most popular NMT subject of choice

It is reported that the most popular subject of choice among this year's NMT participants is English: almost 37% of participants are tested in this subject.

The content of the NMT test tasks in a foreign language corresponds to the program of the External Independent Evaluation in foreign languages. This program was created taking into account the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (level B1-B2).

The NMT test in English consists of two parts: "Reading" and "Use of language", which contain 32 tasks of various forms: with a choice of one correct answer from the four proposed options (5 tasks), to establish correspondence (11 tasks), filling in the gaps (16 tasks). Demonstration versions of the NMT-2025 tests can be found at link.

The NMT test in English is aimed at determining the results of learning in English, acquired on the basis of complete general secondary education.

