Nine people were killed in a bus accident in Turkey

Nine people were killed and 30 others were injured in a bus accident in southeastern Turkey, TRT Haber TV channel reports, UNN reports.

Details

In the Aydıncık district of Mersin, a passenger bus traveling from Antalya overturned for an unknown reason after colliding with barriers at the exit of a tunnel.

The victims were hospitalized. Mayor of Mersin Ali Hamza Pehlivan, police and firefighters arrived at the scene.

According to the mayor, the bus was carrying 40 passengers. The driver lost control at the exit of the tunnel and the bus fell into a ditch.