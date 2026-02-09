Nine people, including a child, were injured in a drone attack in Dnipropetrovsk region

The Russian army carried out a massive drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, as a result of which nine civilians, including a child, were injured in the Synelnykove district. The village of Shakhtarske suffered the most destruction, where enemy hits caused fires in residential buildings and serious damage to communal infrastructure. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, writes UNN.

Details

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, reported that among the nine injured in Shakhtarske, there is a 13-year-old girl. All the wounded were urgently taken to the hospital. Currently, doctors are fighting for the life of a 57-year-old woman, whose condition is assessed as "severe"; the rest of the patients are in a moderately severe condition. As a result of the attack, a three-story building caught fire, where the fire damaged the roof and ceilings, and windows were blown out in a neighboring apartment building.

In addition, the aggressor's drone hit the territory of the Vasylkivska community. A fire also broke out there, and three private homes were damaged by the blast wave and debris.

Rescue services promptly extinguished the fires, and specialists continue to work on site to record the consequences of the shelling.

Terror of Nikopol region with artillery and drones

Shelling of the southern territories of the region also continues. The Russian army attacked Nikopol region using heavy artillery and FPV drones. The district center, as well as the Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities, came under attack.

Despite the intensity of the shelling, according to official information from the OVA, residents of these communities remained unharmed.

