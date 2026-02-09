Nine people, including a child, were injured in a drone attack in Dnipropetrovsk region

$43.140.00
February 8, 07:59 PM • 10861 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 24150 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 27740 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 27990 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 28682 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 23564 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 15996 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 12746 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM • 24925 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 39305 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
Lavrov spoke about the possibility of a Russian attack on EuropeFebruary 8, 07:43 PM • 4854 views
Epic footage: Air Force shows how an F-16 pilot destroys an enemy Shahed droneVideoFebruary 8, 08:13 PM • 7410 views
Partial evacuation of the population announced in Russia's Belgorod due to heating system collapseFebruary 8, 10:41 PM • 7038 views
Night attack of "Shaheds" on Odesa: one dead and significant destruction of the residential sector - Odesa Regional Military AdministrationFebruary 8, 11:42 PM • 3968 views
Catastrophe for the Kremlin: Vietnam abandons Russian weapons in favor of NATO armamentsPhoto12:20 AM • 3666 views
Publications
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 33665 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 55125 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 73289 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 67082 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 67158 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Milorad Dodik
Mahmoud Abbas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Iran
France
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 27100 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 41059 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 42465 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 50950 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 53516 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Dassault Rafale

Nine people, including a child, were injured in a drone attack in Dnipropetrovsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

Nine civilians, including a 13-year-old girl, were injured in a massive Russian drone attack in Dnipropetrovsk region. Residential buildings and communal infrastructure were damaged in the village of Shakhtarske, and a 57-year-old woman is in serious condition.

Nine people, including a child, were injured in a drone attack in Dnipropetrovsk region

The Russian army carried out a massive drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, as a result of which nine civilians, including a child, were injured in the Synelnykove district. The village of Shakhtarske suffered the most destruction, where enemy hits caused fires in residential buildings and serious damage to communal infrastructure. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, writes UNN.

Details

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, reported that among the nine injured in Shakhtarske, there is a 13-year-old girl. All the wounded were urgently taken to the hospital. Currently, doctors are fighting for the life of a 57-year-old woman, whose condition is assessed as "severe"; the rest of the patients are in a moderately severe condition. As a result of the attack, a three-story building caught fire, where the fire damaged the roof and ceilings, and windows were blown out in a neighboring apartment building.

In addition, the aggressor's drone hit the territory of the Vasylkivska community. A fire also broke out there, and three private homes were damaged by the blast wave and debris.

Rescue services promptly extinguished the fires, and specialists continue to work on site to record the consequences of the shelling.

Terror of Nikopol region with artillery and drones

Shelling of the southern territories of the region also continues. The Russian army attacked Nikopol region using heavy artillery and FPV drones. The district center, as well as the Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities, came under attack.

Despite the intensity of the shelling, according to official information from the OVA, residents of these communities remained unharmed.

Russian drone strike on Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv region kills woman and child09.02.26, 07:19 • 412 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Village
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine