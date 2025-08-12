Nikopol region under attack: there are casualties and destruction
Kyiv • UNN
The aggressor shelled Nikopol region with artillery and FPV drones, damaging houses and power lines. A 55-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized.
Late in the evening on August 11 and in the morning on August 12, the aggressor shelled Nikopol district (Dnipropetrovsk region) with artillery and FPV drones, targeting Nikopol itself and the Myrivka community. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, informs UNN.
Details
According to him, a 55-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized in a moderately severe condition. Two multi-story buildings and a power line were damaged.
According to updated information, a fire broke out as a result of yesterday's artillery shelling of the Marhanets community. The fire destroyed a private house
He also reported that the enemy attacked the Mezheva community of Synelnykove district with drones. A non-operational building caught fire. A cultural institution was damaged.
According to updated data, due to yesterday's attack on the Mezheva community, an administrative building, a gymnasium, and a canteen were damaged. Outbuildings caught fire
Recall
Earlier, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, enemy FPV drones attacked Nikopol district, injuring five people, including elderly women and men. Two men in the Marhanets community were hospitalized, one in serious condition.
