Nikopol region under attack: there are casualties and destruction

$41.390.07
48.190.08
ukenru
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 54781 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM • 105495 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
August 11, 12:35 PM • 155788 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 10:23 AM • 122319 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
August 11, 09:52 AM • 89704 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM • 131076 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM • 130248 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM • 107203 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 74345 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 126927 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
2.9m/s
64%
755mm
Popular news
Bangladesh gripped by dengue fever: over 100 deaths, 24 thousand infectedAugust 11, 07:07 PM • 4406 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 15435 views
France suffers from heatwave: temperature records set in over 20 citiesAugust 11, 07:48 PM • 5588 views
Ukrzaliznytsia records surging demand for tickets: 5-8 passengers per seatPhotoAugust 11, 08:14 PM • 11043 views
CPD NSDC: Russian propaganda spreads fakes about "inhumane tactics" of the Armed Forces of UkrainePhoto12:14 AM • 10166 views
Publications
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 54777 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM • 105490 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 155785 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infantsAugust 11, 10:52 AM • 121329 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhotoAugust 11, 10:29 AM • 130411 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Keir Starmer
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
France
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 15534 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 155781 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 116994 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 232421 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 377399 views
Actual
T-72
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Instagram
Forbes
Pistol

Nikopol region under attack: there are casualties and destruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 512 views

The aggressor shelled Nikopol region with artillery and FPV drones, damaging houses and power lines. A 55-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized.

Nikopol region under attack: there are casualties and destruction

Late in the evening on August 11 and in the morning on August 12, the aggressor shelled Nikopol district (Dnipropetrovsk region) with artillery and FPV drones, targeting Nikopol itself and the Myrivka community. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, a 55-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized in a moderately severe condition. Two multi-story buildings and a power line were damaged.

According to updated information, a fire broke out as a result of yesterday's artillery shelling of the Marhanets community. The fire destroyed a private house

- Lysak said.

He also reported that the enemy attacked the Mezheva community of Synelnykove district with drones. A non-operational building caught fire. A cultural institution was damaged.

According to updated data, due to yesterday's attack on the Mezheva community, an administrative building, a gymnasium, and a canteen were damaged. Outbuildings caught fire

- added the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

Recall

Earlier, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, enemy FPV drones attacked Nikopol district, injuring five people, including elderly women and men. Two men in the Marhanets community were hospitalized, one in serious condition.

Russian strike on Nikopol on August 6: there are dead and wounded, including rescuers06.08.25, 20:59 • 7308 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar
Serhiy Lysak
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast