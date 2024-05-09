Nikopol in Dnipropetrovs'k region attacked by Russians with FPV drones and Grad

In the Dnipro region, Russian troops attacked Nikopol several times the night before with drones and MLRS, there are damages, the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhiy Lysak said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Three more times in the evening, the Russian army attacked Nikopol. First with FPV drones, then with Grad multiple rocket launchers. A private house was damaged. People survived - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to him, there were no attacks at night in Nikopol district and in the region as a whole.

According to updated information, two more houses and three outbuildings were damaged in the town as a result of yesterday's attacks on the district center, he said.

russian shelling damages Transfiguration Cathedral in Nikopol