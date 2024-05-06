russian shelling damages Transfiguration Cathedral in Nikopol

The Transfiguration Cathedral in Nikopol of the Kryvyi Rih diocese was damaged as a result of russian shelling. This is reported by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Information and Education Department of the UOC, on Holy Saturday, the Transfiguration Cathedral of the city of Nikopol of the Kryvyi Rih diocese was damaged by Russian troops as a result of nighttime artillery shelling.

As a result, the central entrance of the cathedral was damaged and the metal roof was pierced in several places. The strike also damaged several windows, while shell fragments cut the walls of the cathedral and destroyed the church shop.

Fundraising for the repair of the cathedral has now begun.