Nighttime activity of enemy drones: what is happening in the skies over Ukraine

At night, the activity of attack drones was recorded in several regions of Ukraine. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

In the Kharkiv region, enemy drones are moving south, and a similar direction is observed in the Zhytomyr region.

In the north of Mykolaiv region, drones were spotted flying towards Kirovohrad region.

Meanwhile, in the east of Poltava region, drones were spotted moving in a northeasterly direction.

According to preliminary information, in the evening of January 12, the enemy hit the residential sector and the children's recreation center in Sumy, causing fires to break out. Fortunately, rescuers localized the fires.

