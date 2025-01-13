ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Nighttime activity of enemy drones: what is happening in the skies over Ukraine

Nighttime activity of enemy drones: what is happening in the skies over Ukraine

The Ukrainian Air Force reports enemy drone activity in several regions of Ukraine. Drone activity was reported in Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, and Poltava regions.

At night, the activity of attack drones was recorded in several regions of Ukraine. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kharkiv region, enemy drones are moving south, and a similar direction is observed in the Zhytomyr region.

In the north of Mykolaiv region, drones were spotted flying towards Kirovohrad region.

Meanwhile, in the east of Poltava region, drones were spotted moving in a northeasterly direction. 

Recall

According to preliminary information, in the evening of January 12, the enemy hit the residential sector and the children's recreation center in Sumy, causing fires to break out. Fortunately, rescuers localized the fires.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

