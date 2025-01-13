Invaders attack Sumy again: children's health center and residential sector are under attack

The invaders shelled Sumy once again. Rescuers eliminated the fires. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Sumy region, UNN reports.

Details

On January 12, in the evening, the enemy carried out another massive attack on Sumy, targeting a residential area and a children's health center.

Due to the incident, rescuers worked at several sites simultaneously. Thanks to prompt action, the fire was extinguished, and the areas affected by the strikes were thoroughly inspected.

Preliminarily, it is known that there were no casualties among the population.

