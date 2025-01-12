Russian drone attacks a passenger bus in Sumy region: there are wounded

Two women were injured as a result of an enemy drone attack on a bus in Sumy region. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office on Sunday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, on January 12, at about 15:15, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the enemy attacked a bus moving through the territory of the Miropil community of Sumy district with a drone.

As a result of the attack, two passengers were injured - a 42-year-old and a 30-year-old woman.

Addendum

Over the past day, January 11, terrorists carried out 29 attacks on the border areas of Sumy region, causing 57 explosions. Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Esmanska and Shalyhinska communities suffered the most.