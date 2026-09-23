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Night strike on Zaporizhzhia: 2 people injured, a large-scale fire broke out in a shopping center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

A Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia injured two men. A fire covered 6,000 square meters in a shopping center, while rescuers worked under the threat of repeated attacks.

Night strike on Zaporizhzhia: 2 people injured, a large-scale fire broke out in a shopping center

In Zaporizhzhia, two men aged 37 and 39 were injured as a result of a Russian nighttime strike. The impact sparked a large-scale fire at one of the shopping centers, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported, according to UNN.

Details

Medics are providing the injured with the necessary assistance.

The fire engulfed an area of 6,000 sq. m. Rescuers extinguished the blaze.

The State Emergency Service noted that efforts to deal with the aftermath of the strike took place under difficult conditions due to the threat of further Russian attacks.

Rescuers periodically suspended their work and retreated to shelters. All emergency services were working at the scene.

The enemy attacked the "Amstor" shopping center in Zaporizhzhia22.09.26, 22:04 • 2716 views

Stepan Haftko

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Zaporizhzhia