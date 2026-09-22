The enemy attacked the "Amstor" shopping center in Zaporizhzhia

The Russian army attacked a shopping center in Zaporizhzhia; there is currently no information about casualties. This was reported by Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Head Mykhailo Semikin, according to UNN.

Another enemy strike on yet another shopping center. This time—in the Pivdennyi neighborhood. No information about casualties has been received so far - Semikin reported.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration added that the enemy continues to terrorize the people of Zaporizhzhia, destroying food supplies and people's jobs.

In Zaporizhzhia, high-rise buildings, a university and a shopping mall were damaged in a UAV attack; one person was injured