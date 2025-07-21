Night strike on Kyiv: one person killed

As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of Monday, July 21, at least one person died. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, according to UNN.

Details

"Unfortunately, we have information about one fatality as a result of the attack," Tkachenko wrote.

He also said that a man with multiple injuries was hospitalized in the Darnytskyi district of the capital.

In turn, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko clarified that as a result of the enemy attack, the entrance to the Lukyanivska metro station was damaged, but there was no fire at the station itself, and the ventilation regime there has now been strengthened.

In the Dniprovskyi district, where a fire broke out on the roof of a residential building, there were no casualties. In Darnytskyi, where there was a fire in the premises of a kindergarten, no casualties were found either. - Klitschko said.

In addition, according to him:

in the Darnytskyi district, a fire on the roof of a residential building and also on the roof of a non-residential building, a fire in a supermarket;

in Dniprovskyi, there was a fire in kiosks and a fire in the premises of a kindergarten;

in the Shevchenkivskyi district, a fire in a residential building and smoke in an open area.

Meanwhile, local publics report that the "Lvivsky Kvartal" residential complex is on fire in the capital.

Recall

Kyiv on the night of Monday, July 21, came under a massive enemy air attack. Several powerful explosions occurred around 3:20 a.m.

