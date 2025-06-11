Night strike on Kharkiv: one person died, at least 10 injured

$41.490.09
47.370.10
ukenru
"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock
Exclusive
05:49 PM • 13307 views

"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock

June 10, 05:12 PM • 32812 views

The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth

June 10, 04:42 PM • 33317 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children

June 10, 02:41 PM • 40533 views

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Exclusive
June 10, 01:58 PM • 52725 views

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

Exclusive
June 10, 01:21 PM • 47024 views

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

June 10, 01:16 PM • 43888 views

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

Exclusive
June 10, 11:54 AM • 39591 views

Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it

Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 83783 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 169671 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
1m/s
67%
753mm
Popular news

Amputated limbs, vision problems, abscesses: the Coordination Headquarters spoke about the injuries and diseases of the defenders released from captivity

June 10, 03:57 PM • 6748 views

The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerous

June 10, 04:21 PM • 44709 views

21 apartment and assets worth millions: a lawyer who previously held senior positions in the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Police has been served with a notice of suspicion

June 10, 04:54 PM • 4594 views

MFA: Russia's strike on St. Sophia of Kyiv is an act of vandalism and a crime against world culture

June 10, 05:00 PM • 9448 views

Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second time

June 10, 05:29 PM • 21431 views
Publications

The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerous

June 10, 04:21 PM • 44735 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 253765 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 232717 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 245197 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 204617 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Kaya Kallas

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Canada

Belarus

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social media

08:02 PM • 3778 views

Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second time

June 10, 05:29 PM • 21459 views

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

June 10, 01:35 PM • 51654 views

Rare show in the sky on June 11: "Strawberry Moon" will be at its lowest point in years

June 10, 12:39 PM • 35117 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

June 10, 11:04 AM • 72035 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Nord Stream 2

The Guardian

MiG-31

YouTube

Night strike on Kharkiv: one person died, at least 10 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 300 views

As a result of the night shelling of Kharkiv on June 11, there are casualties and wounded. The enemy hit apartment buildings and private houses, causing a fire in a five-story building.

Night strike on Kharkiv: one person died, at least 10 injured

As a result of the enemy strike on Kharkiv on the night of Wednesday, June 11, one person died and at least 10 people were injured. This was reported by the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, UNN informs.

Details

"Unfortunately, we already have information about one person killed as a result of the enemy shelling," he wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, he reported that strikes on apartment buildings and private houses were recorded in one of the districts of Kharkiv.

Preliminary, a hit in a five-story building in the Slobidskyi district of the city, a fire from the 3rd to the last floor

- said the mayor of Kharkiv.

Later, he reported that more than 15 apartments were on fire in the five-story building.

"There are victims. At another address, people may be under the rubble," Terekhov said.

Recall

On June 7, the enemy struck with 4 guided aerial bombs on the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of Kharkiv. One of the hits was on the Children's Railway. As a result of the attack, 6 people died.

The day before, the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, reported that 5 people are still under the rubble. According to him, search and rescue operations are ongoing day and night.

Farewell to the head of the children's railway, who died in the Russian attack, was held in Kharkiv10.06.25, 22:24 • 3742 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9