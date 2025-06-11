Night strike on Kharkiv: one person died, at least 10 injured

As a result of the enemy strike on Kharkiv on the night of Wednesday, June 11, one person died and at least 10 people were injured. This was reported by the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, UNN informs.

Details

"Unfortunately, we already have information about one person killed as a result of the enemy shelling," he wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, he reported that strikes on apartment buildings and private houses were recorded in one of the districts of Kharkiv.

Preliminary, a hit in a five-story building in the Slobidskyi district of the city, a fire from the 3rd to the last floor - said the mayor of Kharkiv.

Later, he reported that more than 15 apartments were on fire in the five-story building.

"There are victims. At another address, people may be under the rubble," Terekhov said.

Recall

On June 7, the enemy struck with 4 guided aerial bombs on the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of Kharkiv. One of the hits was on the Children's Railway. As a result of the attack, 6 people died.

The day before, the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, reported that 5 people are still under the rubble. According to him, search and rescue operations are ongoing day and night.

