Night strike on Kharkiv: emergency rescue work completed in Osnovyansky district
Kyiv • UNN
Emergency and rescue operations have been completed in the Osnovyansky district of Kharkiv after a Russian air strike. The attack killed 4 people, wounded 6, and destroyed a residential building.
In the Osnovyansky district of Kharkiv, emergency rescue operations have been completed at the site of a Russian air strike. As a result of the air strike, 10 people were injured. This was stated by the State Emergency Service, reports UNN.
Details
In total, 4 people were killed and 6 others were injured as a result of a nighttime air strike on the residential sector of the city
Emergency workers removed the bodies of 4 dead people from the rubble in a private residential area.
Together with the city's public utilities, they dismantled the rubble of a completely destroyed building: they cleared 320 cubic meters of construction waste
In total, 21 rescuers and 4 units of SES equipment were involved in rescue operations.
Recall
Russian occupants attacked Osnovyansky district of Kharkiv at 3:00, three people were killed. Two houses were destroyed, 20 more damaged, rescuers are dismantling the rubble in search of possible victims.