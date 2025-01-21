Russian attack in the Kyiv region: debris from downed drones damaged a house and a car, no casualties

Operational services continue to work on detecting and eliminating the consequences of the enemy's night attack on Kyiv region. Acting head of the Kyiv RSA Mykola Kalashnyk confirmed that no hits to critical infrastructure were recorded. No injuries have been reported so far, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv police.

Details

The consequences of the occupiers' shelling are being recorded at in Kyiv region.

According to the statement of the acting head of the CRMA, there were no civilian casualties. However, fragments of downed enemy targets damaged private house and a car.

Windows were smashed and the roof was damaged. The street power grid equipment was also damaged. - the statement reads.

In addition, a grass flooring in the forest belt caught fire, which was promptly extinguished by rescuers, the police service reports.

Repairs are underway. Operational services continue to detect and eliminate the consequences of the night attack - the statement reads.

Recall

On January 21, around 6 a.m., explosions were reported in Dnipro . Prior to that, an air alert was declared in Dnipropetrovs'k region due to the threat of Russian ballistic missiles.

On the eve of , a boy born in 2012 was wounded in one of the settlements of Kyiv region as a result of falling debris from.

