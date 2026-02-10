Night frosts down to -18° and thaw during the day: weather forecast in Ukraine for February 11

$43.030.02
Exclusive
03:55 PM • 1414 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 8730 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
12:47 PM • 14153 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 12155 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 17360 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
February 10, 09:19 AM • 16142 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
February 9, 10:01 PM • 26456 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 35067 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM • 30759 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM • 28029 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
US Ambassador to NATO denies Washington set deadline for peace talks after Zelenskyy's remarksFebruary 10, 08:13 AM • 9542 views
Ban on Vladyslav Heraskevych from using a helmet with images of murdered athletes: Ukraine's NOC reaction was swiftPhotoFebruary 10, 08:41 AM • 6750 views
Killed five people with a hammer and an axe at a displaced persons' residence: a 72-year-old man detained in Rivne regionPhotoVideoFebruary 10, 08:49 AM • 18394 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot12:05 PM • 13232 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhoto01:55 PM • 6602 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhoto01:55 PM • 6636 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 17363 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot12:05 PM • 13249 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 35150 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 43141 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 18100 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 19782 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 19803 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 45893 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 47811 views
Night frosts down to -18° and thaw during the day: weather forecast in Ukraine for February 11

Kyiv • UNN

 • 396 views

On February 11, night frosts down to -18 degrees are expected in Ukraine, but during the day in the west and south, the temperature will rise to +5 degrees. Strong southerly winds will bring wet snow to the western regions, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, and Kyiv regions.

Night frosts down to -18° and thaw during the day: weather forecast in Ukraine for February 11

On February 11, night frosts up to -18 degrees will persist in Ukraine, but during the day, a warming up to +5 degrees is expected in a number of regions, as well as an increase in the southern wind and precipitation in the form of wet snow in the west of the country. This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko, writes UNN.

The nearest night is expected to be -9-13 degrees, in the west and south -1-5 degrees, in the northeast -12-18 degrees. Tomorrow during the day 0, -5 degrees, in the western part and in the south +1+5 degrees

- the message says.

Due to the rotation of air masses, from cold to warmer, the wind will intensify to gusty, strong. The wind will be from the south.

Wet snow will fall tomorrow in the western regions, there is a possibility in Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, and Kyiv regions. In the rest of Ukraine, there will be no significant precipitation.

In Kyiv, the nearest night will be about -10 degrees, tomorrow during the day -2 degrees. On Wednesday, it will be windy in the capital, cloudiness will increase, and slight wet snow is possible in places.

From February 12, the warming will strengthen. Be especially careful on roads, sidewalks, under houses - ice will gradually melt, threatening icicles will hang, and snow slides from roofs are possible.

- added the forecaster.

An earthquake occurred near Novorossiysk, felt in several regions of Ukraine10.02.26, 07:07 • 4290 views

Olga Rozgon

