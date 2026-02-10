Night frosts down to -18° and thaw during the day: weather forecast in Ukraine for February 11

On February 11, night frosts up to -18 degrees will persist in Ukraine, but during the day, a warming up to +5 degrees is expected in a number of regions, as well as an increase in the southern wind and precipitation in the form of wet snow in the west of the country. This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko, writes UNN.

The nearest night is expected to be -9-13 degrees, in the west and south -1-5 degrees, in the northeast -12-18 degrees. Tomorrow during the day 0, -5 degrees, in the western part and in the south +1+5 degrees - the message says.

Due to the rotation of air masses, from cold to warmer, the wind will intensify to gusty, strong. The wind will be from the south.

Wet snow will fall tomorrow in the western regions, there is a possibility in Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, and Kyiv regions. In the rest of Ukraine, there will be no significant precipitation.

In Kyiv, the nearest night will be about -10 degrees, tomorrow during the day -2 degrees. On Wednesday, it will be windy in the capital, cloudiness will increase, and slight wet snow is possible in places.

From February 12, the warming will strengthen. Be especially careful on roads, sidewalks, under houses - ice will gradually melt, threatening icicles will hang, and snow slides from roofs are possible. - added the forecaster.

