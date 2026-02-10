An earthquake occurred near Novorossiysk, felt in several regions of Ukraine

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 was recorded in the Anapa and Novorossiysk regions, the tremors of which were felt by residents of the southeastern regions of Ukraine. According to the Main Center for Special Control, the seismic event occurred at a depth of about 10 kilometers, and echoes of vibrations were recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 35 km from Novorossiysk and 13 km from Anapa. Local residents report that furniture shook in apartments, dishes rattled, and many people woke up from strong vibrations and ran outside. Russian media also note that the natural disaster occurred a few minutes after a prolonged missile threat was called off in the region.

In Ukraine, residents of high-rise buildings felt the tremors the most. Experts note that for territories far from the epicenter, such fluctuations do not pose a threat of destruction, but can be noticeable. Currently, the Main Center for Special Seismic Control continues to collect data to clarify the parameters of the event and monitor further activity.

