An earthquake occurred near Novorossiysk, felt in several regions of Ukraine

February 9, 10:01 PM • 6352 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 13094 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM • 13625 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM • 13803 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
February 9, 06:25 PM • 13808 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Exclusive
February 9, 04:18 PM • 14990 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
February 9, 03:20 PM • 16977 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 28139 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 45211 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 43307 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
Popular news
The world is entering a period of destructive politics, not reforms, report saysFebruary 9, 07:21 PM • 3868 views
We need to finalize all issues regarding army provision - ZelenskyyFebruary 9, 07:44 PM • 3182 views
Russia attacked Kharkiv with a "Molniya" drone - mayorFebruary 9, 08:39 PM • 2872 views
Kyiv region operates a "generator facility" with a total capacity of over 100 MW - OVAFebruary 9, 08:51 PM • 7090 views
Germany calls on Russia to abandon maximalist demands in peace talksFebruary 9, 09:44 PM • 3486 views
Publications
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 19315 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 27417 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 66025 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 87522 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 103345 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 9052 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 11405 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 12023 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 38240 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 41031 views
An earthquake occurred near Novorossiysk, felt in several regions of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 occurred near Anapa and Novorossiysk. It was felt in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions of Ukraine.

An earthquake occurred near Novorossiysk, felt in several regions of Ukraine

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 was recorded in the Anapa and Novorossiysk regions, the tremors of which were felt by residents of the southeastern regions of Ukraine. According to the Main Center for Special Control, the seismic event occurred at a depth of about 10 kilometers, and echoes of vibrations were recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 35 km from Novorossiysk and 13 km from Anapa. Local residents report that furniture shook in apartments, dishes rattled, and many people woke up from strong vibrations and ran outside. Russian media also note that the natural disaster occurred a few minutes after a prolonged missile threat was called off in the region.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region08.02.26, 18:39 • 55372 views

In Ukraine, residents of high-rise buildings felt the tremors the most. Experts note that for territories far from the epicenter, such fluctuations do not pose a threat of destruction, but can be noticeable. Currently, the Main Center for Special Seismic Control continues to collect data to clarify the parameters of the event and monitor further activity.

5.1 magnitude earthquake recorded in the Sea of Azov02.02.26, 17:33 • 3257 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
