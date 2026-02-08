An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Kyiv • UNN
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale was recorded in Poltava region at a depth of 9 km. This is the second earthquake in Poltava region in February; the previous one had a magnitude of 3.1.
Today at 15:33:29, the Main Center for Special Control registered an earthquake in the Poltava district of the Poltava region, Poltava TG, with a magnitude of 3.0 (on the Richter scale), at a depth of 9 km. According to the earthquake classification, it belongs to barely perceptible.
In addition, according to the Main Center for Special Control, an earthquake was also recorded in the Poltava region on February 6 at 19:46. Its magnitude reached 3.1.