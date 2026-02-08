$43.140.00
50.900.00
ukenru
04:39 PM • 120 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
01:58 PM • 6636 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
12:29 PM • 11555 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 12915 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 10870 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 10132 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM • 23102 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 36807 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM • 34978 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 39902 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
3.9m/s
80%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
China commutes Canadian's death sentence in sign of diplomatic thawFebruary 8, 06:52 AM • 7924 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 20244 views
Slovak President considers transfer of MiG-29s to Ukraine a mistakeFebruary 8, 08:56 AM • 11989 views
British intelligence: Russia strengthens control over information space and communicationsFebruary 8, 10:32 AM • 7206 views
Indian refineries cut Russian oil purchases to seal deal with US - Reuters10:48 AM • 4448 views
Publications
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 20313 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 41998 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 61717 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 55606 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 56570 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Jeffrey Epstein
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Village
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 21214 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 35340 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 37154 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 45837 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 48660 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Saab JAS 39 Gripen

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale was recorded in Poltava region at a depth of 9 km. This is the second earthquake in Poltava region in February; the previous one had a magnitude of 3.1.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 on the Richter scale was recorded in the Poltava region, reports UNN with reference to the Main Center for Special Control.

Details

Today at 15:33:29, the Main Center for Special Control registered an earthquake in the Poltava district of the Poltava region, Poltava TG, with a magnitude of 3.0 (on the Richter scale), at a depth of 9 km. According to the earthquake classification, it belongs to barely perceptible.

Add

In addition, according to the Main Center for Special Control, an earthquake was also recorded in the Poltava region on February 6 at 19:46. Its magnitude reached 3.1.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Poltava Oblast