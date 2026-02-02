5.1 magnitude earthquake recorded in the Sea of Azov

$42.810.04
Jeffrey Epstein's Files: How the Scandal Could Lead to the Fall of the Norwegian Crown and the Imprisonment of Political Elites
11:00 AM • 15394 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
February 2, 08:37 AM • 28528 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 54797 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 71952 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 49639 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 49573 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 35872 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 52015 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 65448 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Popular news
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in Odesa11:11 AM • 22223 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideo11:19 AM • 30958 views
OSCE Chairman arrives in Kyiv, announces visit to Moscow11:38 AM • 15160 views
20th Century Studios presented the trailer for the sequel to the cult film "The Devil Wears Prada"Video11:48 AM • 12251 views
"The pain will never diminish": Barbara Kuzmenko published an emotional post on the anniversary of her father's deathPhoto12:47 PM • 7878 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 82035 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 109281 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideo03:14 PM • 1442 views
Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the Internet02:27 PM • 2486 views
"Potato Flood": Berlin organizes mass giveaway of free potatoes due to record harvest01:05 PM • 5406 views
"The pain will never diminish": Barbara Kuzmenko published an emotional post on the anniversary of her father's deathPhoto12:47 PM • 8144 views
20th Century Studios presented the trailer for the sequel to the cult film "The Devil Wears Prada"Video11:48 AM • 12405 views
5.1 magnitude earthquake recorded in the Sea of Azov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 520 views

The Main Center for Special Control recorded a 5.1 magnitude earthquake in the Sea of Azov near the Crimean Peninsula. The event occurred on February 2, 2026, at a depth of 10 km.

5.1 magnitude earthquake recorded in the Sea of Azov

An earthquake occurred in the Sea of Azov, near the Crimean Peninsula. It was recorded by the Main Center for Special Control, reports UNN.

Details

"On February 2, 2026, at 11:47:51, the Main Center for Special Control registered an earthquake in the Sea of Azov (Crimean Peninsula area), with a magnitude of 5.1 (on the Richter scale), at a depth of 10 km. According to the earthquake classification, it belongs to strongly moderate ones," the post says.

Recall

On January 20, 2026, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.4 on the Richter scale occurred near Mukachevo at a depth of 9 km. It could be felt by individual people indoors.

Alla Kiosak

