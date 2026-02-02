5.1 magnitude earthquake recorded in the Sea of Azov

An earthquake occurred in the Sea of Azov, near the Crimean Peninsula. It was recorded by the Main Center for Special Control, reports UNN.

Details

"On February 2, 2026, at 11:47:51, the Main Center for Special Control registered an earthquake in the Sea of Azov (Crimean Peninsula area), with a magnitude of 5.1 (on the Richter scale), at a depth of 10 km. According to the earthquake classification, it belongs to strongly moderate ones," the post says.

Recall

On January 20, 2026, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.4 on the Richter scale occurred near Mukachevo at a depth of 9 km. It could be felt by individual people indoors.