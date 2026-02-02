5.1 magnitude earthquake recorded in the Sea of Azov
Kyiv • UNN
The Main Center for Special Control recorded a 5.1 magnitude earthquake in the Sea of Azov near the Crimean Peninsula. The event occurred on February 2, 2026, at a depth of 10 km.
Details
"On February 2, 2026, at 11:47:51, the Main Center for Special Control registered an earthquake in the Sea of Azov (Crimean Peninsula area), with a magnitude of 5.1 (on the Richter scale), at a depth of 10 km. According to the earthquake classification, it belongs to strongly moderate ones," the post says.
Recall
On January 20, 2026, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.4 on the Richter scale occurred near Mukachevo at a depth of 9 km. It could be felt by individual people indoors.