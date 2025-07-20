Night drone attack on Izium: two wounded, damaged buildings

On the night of Sunday, July 20, as a result of a night shelling of Izium by Russian drones, residential and private buildings were damaged, and two people were injured. This was reported by the Izium City Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to preliminary data, four Russian drones hit the city of Izium, Kharkiv region.

One hit a residential two-story building (Shkilna St.), the second floor was damaged, and 2 civilians sustained bodily injuries - the post says.

Three more drones hit a non-residential private building on Kremianetskyi Kvartal Street. A fire broke out there, damaging the household. No information about casualties has been received. Relevant services are working on site. Information is being clarified.

Recall

President Zelenskyy reported on the difficult situation in Sumy and Kharkiv regions, as well as Russian attacks in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. Means for destroying the occupier and long-range strikes were discussed.

