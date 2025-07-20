Night drone attack on Izium: two wounded, damaged buildings

$41.870.00
48.450.00
ukenru
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 09:47 PM • 12424 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:59 PM • 36721 views
Sanctions coming soon: Zelenskyy announced the first decisions of the renewed National Security and Defense Council
July 19, 05:24 PM • 28003 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 30539 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 96424 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 221757 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 108298 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 98808 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM • 96985 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM • 77720 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3.3m/s
84%
743mm
Popular news
Azerbaijan prepares lawsuit against Russia over AZAL plane crashJuly 19, 07:24 PM • 8682 views
Orban threatens to block EU budget of 100 billion euros for UkraineJuly 19, 08:32 PM • 4866 views
Tourist boat capsizes in Vietnam: at least 27 dead, including children12:16 AM • 3914 views
Explosions, fires in buildings, burning cars: UAVs attacked Moscow and Moscow Oblast01:19 AM • 15498 views
"Sleeping Prince" dies in Saudi Arabia after more than 20 years in a coma01:49 AM • 8960 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 221755 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 146693 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 214109 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 235386 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 412645 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Usyk
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
United States
London
Sweden
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 19720 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 96428 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 143003 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 145778 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 150531 views
Actual
Facebook
MIM-104 Patriot
Pantsir missile system
Truth Social
M1 Abrams

Night drone attack on Izium: two wounded, damaged buildings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 982 views

In Izium, as a result of a night shelling by four Russian drones, residential and private buildings were damaged. Two civilians were injured, and a fire broke out.

Night drone attack on Izium: two wounded, damaged buildings

On the night of Sunday, July 20, as a result of a night shelling of Izium by Russian drones, residential and private buildings were damaged, and two people were injured. This was reported by the Izium City Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to preliminary data, four Russian drones hit the city of Izium, Kharkiv region.

One hit a residential two-story building (Shkilna St.), the second floor was damaged, and 2 civilians sustained bodily injuries

- the post says.

Three more drones hit a non-residential private building on Kremianetskyi Kvartal Street. A fire broke out there, damaging the household. No information about casualties has been received. Relevant services are working on site. Information is being clarified.

Recall

President Zelenskyy reported on the difficult situation in Sumy and Kharkiv regions, as well as Russian attacks in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. Means for destroying the occupier and long-range strikes were discussed.

UAV of an unidentified type attacked Kharkiv, there was an impact near residential buildings18.07.25, 16:43 • 5554 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Mykolaiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Izium
Kherson Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9