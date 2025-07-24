Night attack on Odesa: first consequences revealed

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, spoke about the preliminary consequences of the attack on the city on the night of Thursday, July 24. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to Kiper, the enemy launched a massive attack on Odesa with attack drones.

Despite the active work of air defense, there is damage to civilian infrastructure. There are a number of fires in the city. Currently, there are reports of a fire on two floors of a residential high-rise building, the roof of a two-story building, trade pavilions, and a gas station. - stated the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

Also, according to him, there is damage to architectural monuments in the historical center of Odesa, which is protected by UNESCO.

"Information regarding the victims is being clarified. All authorized services have begun to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack," Kiper summarized.

Recall

Odesa on the night of Thursday, July 24, suffered a massive attack by enemy drones. Local publics reported about "hell" in the city - in particular, there were allegedly hits on a high-rise building. A fire was also reported at the "Pryvoz" market.

